Human Horizons’ HiPhi brand moves closer to bringing its ultra-futuristic EVs to Europe

Human Horizons’ automotive brand HiPhi announced its flagship X EV has completed TÜV SÜD testing overseas to allow for the sale of the electric SUV in Europe. With a second model already making digitized waves in China and a third to be announced at the Shanghai Auto Show next week, Human Horizons will look to bring more of its HiPhi EVs to European markets in the future.

Human Horizons Technology is a Chinese start-up based in Shanghai that develops autonomous driving technology and manufactures luxury EVs under its HiPhi brand.

A year after its official founding in 2017, Human Horizons launched its EV brand alongside three concept designs – one of which would become the HiPhi 1 SUV, which first caught our eye back in 2019. That SUV concept would eventually evolve into the company’s flagship production model, the HiPhi X SUV, which began deliveries just over a year ago.

The X was followed by the HiPhi Z – a “digital GT” EV designed with automatic ultrawide band suicide doors, a wraparound Star-Ring ISD light curtain, and a robotic arm connected to the dash display. We should eventually see the HiPhi Z sold in Europe too, but for now, the focus is on the X SUV.

The HiPhi X SUV, which could very soon be sold in Europe / Credit: HiPhi/Human Horizons

HiPhi X EV approved for EU sales, HiPhi Z to follow

According to Human Horizons, the HiPhi X EV has completed the approval and homologation process undertaken by TÜV SÜD, ensuring the Chinese-made SUV adheres to the necessary European standards and regulations.

The process analyzed the HiPhi X’s battery management system, chassis control, brakes, steering, plus ADAS features like park assist and radar-guided cruise control. Human Horizon states that TÜV SÜD not only successfully completed the crucial homologation for the HiPhi X but did so in record time. HiPhi CTO and cofounder Mark Stanton spoke to the regulatory EV approval:

Receiving the necessary test reports from TÜV SÜD for the European vehicle approval is not only an important step forward in our carefully considered plans for launching in Europe, but it’s also a reinforcement of the meticulous standards to which HiPhi products are engineered. European road safety standards are among the strictest in the world, and the homologation by TÜV SÜD confirms that HiPhi X meets these standards.

While the automaker’s immediate focus in the EU will be the HiPhi X, Human Horizons has already confirmed it intends to sell the aforementioned HiPhi Z in Europe as well. HiPhi states that further details of its European plans, including its initial launch markets, will be announced during the Shanghai Auto Show next week.

That is also when we intend to see the official debut of HiPhi’s third EV model – the HiPhi Y, which has been “designed and engineered with global markets in mind.” So we’d imagine that the upcoming model eventually makes its way to Europe as well. We are sure to learn more next week. In the meantime, here’s some footage of the ultra-futuristic HiPhi Z GT: