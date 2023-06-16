Stellantis to enter affordable EV segment with sub-$27,000 model next year

Jeep and RAM owner Stellantis plans to release an affordable EV next year as it looks to fend off incoming competition from China.

The low-cost electric car will be released by Citroën, one of 14 brands under the Stellantis umbrella, which includes Jeep, Dodge, RAM, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, and Maserati, to name a few.

Stellantis plans to begin selling the new Citroën affordable EV, the e-C3 city car, early next year with a starting price of around $27,000 (€25,000). With over 186 miles (300 km) range, the Citroën e-C3 city car will compete against the Chinese-made Dacia Spring (€21,000), the upcoming Renault 5 EV, and several lower-priced electric cars imported from China.

According to the brand’s newly appointed CEO, Theirry Koskas (via Bloomberg), speaking with journalists:

Citroën has a history of making affordable cars and it’s role now is to make electric mobility accessible to all. There is no equivalent to this car today.

Europe is seeing the urgency in producing affordable EVs as China-built models continue to take over the region.

Citroen C4-X electric SUV (Source: Stellantis)

In the first quarter, Chinese EV imports more than tripled in Germany, a market known for being an auto industry powerhouse. From January to March, 28% of all EVs imported into Germany were from China, up from just 7.8% last year.

The move by Stellantis follows Volkswagen, who has also released plans for its most affordable EV so far, the ID 2all, starting around $27,000 (€25,000).

Volkswagen ID 2all concept (Source: VW)

Citroën is aiming for a 5% market share in Europe, up from 3.7% last year, according to Koskas. Its new e-C3 city car will be built in Slovakia and launched early next year.

The French automaker also plans a new electric SUV, codenamed CR3, to replace the current C5 Aircross. Stellantis CEO confirmed it would be 100% electric and not likely offered in other variants.

2025 Ram 1500 REV (Source: Ram) Jeep Recon Moab 4xe (source: Jeep Recon Forum)

Citroën’s new electric SUV will be one of several launched over the next year. Stellantis is releasing its first electric pickup in the US, the 2025 RAM 1500 REV. Meanwhile, there are plans to open reservations for the first Jeep EVs in North America, the Recon and Wagoneer S, later this year.