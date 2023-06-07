Quick Charge Podcast: June 7, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Model 3 refresh spotted ahead of launch
- Tesla brings Native land loophole to New York to avoid dumb direct sale ban
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk meets Mongolian PM for potential investment in copper-rich country
- Tesla secures yet another large Megapack project
- Volvo’s tiny EX30 changes the game with 3.4 sec. 0-60, starts at $35K
- AESC is opening a huge EV battery factory in South Carolina to supply BMW
- BAE Systems secures largest battery electric bus order in North America
- Chinese unicorn startup says it has created an EV battery that operates normally in winter
