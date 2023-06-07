BAE Systems secures largest battery electric bus order in North America

Aerospace and Defense leader BAE Systems revealed Wednesday it had received an order for up to 1,229 battery electric buses, the largest of its kind in North America to date.

Largest battery electric bus order in North America so far

BAE Systems will provide its Gen3 fully electric drive systems for Nova Bus to integrate into its buses.

Gen3 is BAE Systems’ latest electric drive system, featuring an electric motor and advanced power electronics. It also utilizes new technology like silicon carbide to improve heat management, lighter parts, and enhanced electrical efficiency to boost the vehicle’s performance.

The electric buses will be used by the ten transit authorities members of the Association du Transport Urbain du Québec (ATUQ).

ATUQ represents 99% of the public transportation in major urban centers in the province of Québec, including Montreal, Laval, Longueuil, and the greater metropolitan area, as well as Québec City, Lévis, Gatineau, Trois-Rivières, Saguenay and Sherbrooke.

Bob Lamanna, VP and general manager of Power and Propulsion at BAE Systems, says the company is “proud to advance the transition to zero-emission public transportation in Québec.” He added:

This order marks the next step toward full fleet electrification – delivering reliable, high-performance systems to help ATUQ’s members reach their environmental goals.

The order builds on the 1,800 buses in the province already powered by BAE System’s innovations. Powered by BAE Systems HDS200 electric motor, the buses offer 200 kW of rated power and up to 5,200 Nm torque.

Modular battery options offer up to 564 kWh of onboard energy. In addition, with dual charging options, the electric buses can either plug in via CSS (150 kW) or use overhead charging (450 kW).

The electric buses are 40 ft long, 8.5 ft wide, and 10 ft 8 inches tall, with the ability to seat up to 41 with 27 standees for a zero-emission ride.

Battery electric Nova Bus powered by BAE (Source: BAE Systems)

Marc-Andre Varin, general manager of ATUQ, said:

This order represents our collective commitment to improving air quality, meeting the provincial government ambitious targets and contributing to Canada’s zero-emission future. BAE Systems has been with us from the beginning of our journey, starting with electric-hybrids and now the switch to all-electric buses. This is a big leap forward in our plans to provide sustainable transit service.

BAE says it has over 16,000 propulsion systems powering transit buses globally, with its electric propulsion technology being developed in Endicott, New York, and Rochester, UK.