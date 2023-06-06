Here are all the EVs that qualify for Canada’s Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles (iZEV) Program

Canadians gather! If you’re looking to go electric, there is an expansive program at your disposal offering varying levels of incentives for EV purchases and leases in Canada. We’ve compiled everything you need to know below, alongside an ever-growing list of vehicles that qualify.

EV incentives remain available in Canada

As a US-born citizen, much of my coverage of incentives in the past has pertained to my native country. However, a reader recently pointed out that a Canada-centric version of my long-running list of available US tax incentives would be welcomed by consumers up north as well.

My deepest apologies, Canada – I had no intention of leaving you in the dark for this long. As many of you are probably aware, there are purchase incentives for EVs available to consumers in Canada that are currently much more abundant (and easier to qualify for) than current US credits.

Good on you, Canada, and all the more reason to take advantage of the nation’s Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles (iZEV) Program. Below, you will find the details of the incentive program itself, how a given vehicle can or cannot qualify, and how you yourself can take advantage of the deals for going electric.

Lastly, we have compiled the current and up-to-date list of vehicles that qualify for purchase incentives per Transport Canada. Let’s begin with the program itself.

How the Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles (iZEV) Program works

Like all government-regulated programs, there is a lot of legal jargon and red tape to navigate through. Sometimes you just want to know what qualifies and what doesn’t.

Luckily for consumers up north, Canada’s iZEV program is relatively straightforward, and the government does a wonderful job of explaining it. Per Transport Canada:

The iZEV Program offers point-of-sale incentives for consumers (subject to funding availability) who buy or lease a ZEV vehicle. Only the vehicles listed on our website are eligible for an incentive when they’re purchased or leased for at least 12 months, on or after the eligibility date.

What types of EV incentives are available in Canada?

In total, there are three different types of electric vehicles that currently qualify for some level of incentives in Canada. From there, plug-in hybrids are divided one step further based on the all-electric range their batteries can deliver. Here’s how the incentive amounts currently breakdown:

Battery-electric (BEV), hydrogen fuel cell (FCEV), and longer-range plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV) are eligible for up to $5,000 CAD . To qualify as “longer range plug-ins,” the vehicles must have an electric range equal to or greater than 50 km.

. Shorter-range plug-in hybrid electric vehicles are eligible for up to $2,500 CAD . Shorter-range plug-in vehicles have an electric range under 50 kilometers.

.

Ford Mustang Mach-E (Source: Ford)

What electric vehicles qualify for incentives in Canada?

In Canada, a slew of all-electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles qualify for at least some amount of incentives as long as they meet the qualifications laid out by Transport Canada. For example, each vehicle must meet all of the country’s Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

Additionally, each qualifying vehicle must be built for driving on public streets, roads, and highways (no low-speed vehicles). The vehicle must also have at least four functioning wheels. Sorry, Aptera.

Qualifying vehicle types are split into two separate groups, which qualify for their own respective purchase incentives based on price:

A passenger car , where the base model manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) is less than $55,000 CAD . Higher-priced trims of those EVs may also qualify for purchase incentives in Canada for a maximum MSRP of $65,000 CAD .

, where the base model manufacturer’s suggested retail price . A station wagon, pickup truck (light truck), SUV, minivan, van, or special purpose vehicle , where the base model MSRP is less than $60,000 CAD . Higher-priced trims of these vehicles are also eligible for purchase incentives for MSRPs up to $70,000 CAD maximum .

, where the base model .

Per Transport Canada, here are other terms zero-emission vehicles must follow as part of the incentive program:

Only new vehicles are eligible for the federal incentive (EVs that haven’t been plated before).

Eligible ZEVs that were previously demo vehicles used for test drives are considered new vehicles and are eligible for the incentive as long as the odometer reads less than 10,000 kilometers.

Incentives can be applied to eligible ZEVs leased for at least 12 months but will be prorated based on any lease length of less than 48 months. For example, a 48-month lease is eligible for the full incentive, while a vehicle with a 24-month lease will be eligible for half the incentive. (See table below.)

Vehicles are still eligible for the incentive even if delivery, freight, and other fees (like exterior color, add-ons, accessories, and packages) push the actual purchase price over these set limits.

As long as a given EV’s make, model, trim and year appears on Transport Canada’s list of eligible vehicles, an incentive can be awarded.

We have compiled those qualifying lists for you below.

Qualifying battery electric vehicles (BEVs)

As promised, here are the current battery electric vehicles (BEVs) that qualify for purchase incentives per Transport Canada. We will ensure this list is updated regularly so you’re getting the most up-to-date details.

Note: All incentive amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Make, Model, Year(s) Incentive for Full Purchase / 48–Month Lease 36-Month Lease 24-Month Lease 12-Month Lease AUDI Q4 e-tron Quattro (2022) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Q4 50 e-tron Quattro (2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 BMW i3 s (2018-2021) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 i4 eDrive40

(2022-2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 i4 eDrive35 (2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 CHEVROLET (GM) Bolt LT/2LT/Premier/2LZ

(2018-2021) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Bolt LT (2022) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Bolt EV LT (2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Bolt EUV LT/Premier

(2022-2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 FORD Focus Electric (2018) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Mustang Mach-E (all trims) (2022-2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 HYUNDAI IONIQ 5 (2023)

Preferred/ Preferred Long Range/ Preferred AWD Long Range $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 IONIQ 5 (2022)

Essential/Preferred/Preferred Long Range/Preferred AWD Long Range $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 IONIQ 6 (2023)

Preferred RWD Long Range/ Preferred AWD Long Range $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Kona Electric Preferred/Preferred

(2-tone)/ Ultimate (2022-2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Kona Electric Essential/Preferred/ Preferred (2-tone)/ Ultimate (2020-2021) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Kona Electric Essential/Preferred/ Preferred (2-tone)/ Ultimate (2020-2021) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Kona Electric Preferred/Ultimate (2019) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Ioniq Electric Preferred/Ultimate

(2019-2021) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Ioniq Electric SE/SE CCP/Limited

(2017-2018) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 KIA EV6 RWD Standard Range/RWD Long Range/AWD Long Range (2022-2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Niro EV Premium/Premium+/Limited (2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Niro EV EX/EX+/SX Touring (2021-2022) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Niro EV EX/SX Touring (2019-2020) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Soul EV Premium/Limited (2021-2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Soul EV Luxury/Luxury Sunroof/ Premium/Limited (2017-2020) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 MINI Cooper SE Base/Premier Line 2.0/Premier+ Line 2.0 (2024) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Cooper SE 3 Door/Hatch (2022-2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Cooper SE 3 Door Classic/Premier/ Premier+ (2020-2021) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 MAZDA MX-30 GS/GT (2022-2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 MITSUBISHI i-MiEV (2017) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 NISSAN Ariya (all trims) (2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 LEAF SV/SV Plus/SL Plus (2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 LEAF SV/S Plus/SV Plus/SL Plus (2021-2022) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 LEAF S/SV/S Plus/SV Plus/SL Plus (2020) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 LEAF S/SV/SL/S Plus/SV Plus/SL Plus (2018-2019) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 POLESTAR 2 Long Range Single Motor/Long Range Dual Motor (2022-2024) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 smart EQ fortwo cabriolet (2018-2019) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 EQ fortwo coupe (2018-2019) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 fortwo electric drive cabriolet (2017-2018) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 fortwo electric drive coupe (2017-2018) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 SUBARU Solterra AWD (2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 TESLA Model 3 RWD (2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Model 3 Long Range AWD Import (2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Model Y RWD/Long Range AWD/ Long Range AWD Import (2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 TOYOTA bZ4X L FWD/LE FWD/XLE AWD (2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 VINFAST VF8 Eco/Plus/Plus (upgrade) (2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 VOLKSWAGEN ID.4 RWD/Pro RWD/Pro AWD (2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 ID.4 Pro/Pro AWD (2021-2022) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 e-Golf Comfortline (2017-2020) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 VOLVO C40 Recharge Single Motor/Dual Motor (2024) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 C40 Recharge (2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 XC40 Recharge Single Motor/Dual Motor (2024) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 XC40 Recharge (2022-2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Last updated June 7, 2023.

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 / Credit: Hyundai North America

Plenty of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) also qualify

Whereas battery EVs all qualify for up to $5,000 in incentives in Canada, PHEVs are a bit trickier and vary in eligible amounts based on a number of factors, including the make, model, and trim. Still, many models qualify for at least some level of purchase incentives and are worth checking.

Here are electrified models which currently qualify in Canada:

Make, Model, Year(s) Incentive for Full Purchase / 48–Month Lease 36-Month Lease 24-Month Lease 12-Month Lease ALFA ROMERO Tonale Sprint/Veloce (2024) $5.000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 AUDI A3 Sportback e-tron (2018) $2,500 $1,875 $1,250 $625 BMW 330e RWD/xDrive (2021-2023) $2,500 $1,875 $1,250 $625 X3 xDrive30e (2021-2022) $2,500 $1,875 $1,250 $625 i3 w/Range Extender (2018-2021) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 i3 s w/Range Extender (2018-2021) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 CHEVROLET Volt LT/2LT/Premier/2LZ (2018-2019) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 CHRYSLER Pacifica Hybrid Touring L/Limited/ Pinnacle (2022-2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Pacifica Hybrid Touring/Touring L-Plus/Limited/Pinnacle (2021) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Pacifica Hybrid Touring/Touring L /Limited (2020) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Pacifica Hybrid Touring/Touring L Touring Plus/Premium/Platinum Limited (2017-2019) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 DODGE Hornet R/T and R/T Plus (2024) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 FORD Escape PHEV (2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Escape PHEV SE/SEL/Titanium (2020-2022) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Fusion Energi SEL/Titanium (2020) $2,500 $1,875 $1,250 $625 Fusion Energi SEL/Titanium/Platinum (2018-2019) $2,500 $1,875 $1,250 $625 HONDA Clarity Plug-in Hybrid Base/Touring (2018-2021) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 HYUNDAI Santa Fe PHEV Preferred/Luxury (2022-2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Tucson PHEV Luxury/Ultimate

(2022-2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Essential/ Preferred/Ultimate (2021-2022) $2,500 $1,875 $1,250 $625 Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Preferred/Ultimate (2020) $2,500 $1,875 $1,250 $625 Ioniq Electric Plus Preferred/Ultimate (2019) $2,500 $1,875 $1,250 $625 Ioniq Electric Plus SE/Limited (2018) $2,500 $1,875 $1,250 $625 Sonata PHEV Ultimate (2017-2019) $2,500 $1,875 $1,250 $625 JEEP Wrangler 4xe Unlimited Sahara/ Unlimited Rubicon/Willys (2022-2023) $2,500 $1,875 $1,250 $625 Wrangler 4xe Unlimited Sahara/ Unlimited Sahara High Altitude/ Unlimited Rubicon/ (2021) $2,500 $1,875 $1,250 $625 KIA Niro PHEV EX (2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Niro PHEV EX/EX Premium/SX Touring (2021-2022) $2,500 $1,875 $1,250 $625 Niro PHEV EX Premium/SX Touring (2019-2020) $2,500 $1,875 $1,250 $625 Optima PHEV EX/EX Premium

(2017-2020) $2,500 $1,875 $1,250 $625 Sorento PHEV EX/EX+/SX

(2022-2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Sportage PHEV EX Premium/SX (2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 LEXUS NX 450h+ (2022-2024) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 LINCOLN Corsair Grand Touring (2021-2023) $2,500 $1,875 $1,250 $625 MINI Countryman ALL4 (2018-2023) $2,500 $1,875 $1,250 $625 MAZDA CX-90 GS/GS-L/GT (2024) $2,500 $1,875 $1,250 $625 MITSUBISHI Outlander PHEV ES/LE/SEL/GT/

GT Premium (2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Outlander PHEV SE/LE/Black Edition/ GT (2022) $2,500 $1,875 $1,250 $625 Outlander PHEV SE/LE/SEL/GT (2020-2021) $2,500 $1,875 $1,250 $625 Outlander PHEV SE-Base/SE Limited Edition/SE Touring/GT (2018-2019) $2,500 $1,875 $1,250 $625 SUBARU Crosstrek Plug-In Hybrid Limited (2020-2023) $2,500 $1,875 $1,250 $625 TOYOTA Prius Prime SE/XSE/XSE Premium (2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Prius Prime Base/Technology (2022) $2,500 $1,875 $1,250 $625 Prius Prime Base/Upgrade (2021) $2,500 $1,875 $1,250 $625 Prius Prime Base/Upgrade/

Technology (2018-2020) $2,500 $1,875 $1,250 $625 RAV4 Prime SE/XSE/XSE Technology (2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 RAV4 Prime SE/XSE (2021-2022) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 VOLVO V60 Recharge (2022-2023) $5,000 $3,750 $2,500 $1,250 Last updated June 7, 2023.

FAQ

How long will incentives from Canada’s iZEV Program be available? The Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles (iZEV) Program is continuing until March 31, 2025 (or until available funding is exhausted). How much money does the EV purchase incentive offer in Canada? That number varies based on a number of factors. Simply put, any vehicle that meets Canada’s criteria outlined above can qualify for at least $625 and can go as high as $5,000. How do I receive Canada’s ZEV incentive? The incentive is applied at the point of sale by the dealership when you purchase your brand-new EV. It will appear directly on the bill of sale or lease agreement on eligible ZEVs on, or after, the eligibility date.



Note: The dealer must apply taxes and fees to the purchase or lease before applying the incentive and must submit the proper documentation to be reimbursed for the incentive provided to you, the consumer.

Can my vehicle purchase also qualify for provincial or territorial incentives? Yes. In addition to the federal incentive program, your EV purchase may also qualify for any additional incentives offered in your given province or territory in Canada. Can I use a tax write-off for my ZEV purchase if I receive a federal incentive? No. It must be one or the other. Budget 2019 provided a separate tax write-off for zero-emission vehicles to support business adoption. For more information on tax write-offs for electric vehicles, contact the Canada Revenue Agency at 1-800-959-5525. Can I qualify for federal incentives for more than one EV purchase? Depends. Canadian individuals are eligible for one incentive under this program per calendar year. Businesses or provincial/territorial and municipal governments operating fleets are eligible for up to 10 incentives under the iZEV program per calendar year. How do Canada’s federal EV incentives compare to the United States? Great question. Currently, more electric vehicles in Canada qualify for incentives, but it’s a lot of the same vehicles. Qualifying terms also vary with neighbors to the south following the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act by President Biden in the summer of 2022. You can check out the US’ current federal tax credits for EVs here.