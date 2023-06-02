Greenworks 40V brushless cordless chainsaw is easy to use at 2023 low of $155 (25% off) in New Green Deals

Let’s face it, traditional, gas-powered chainsaws can be a bit cumbersome to use sometimes. The primer and choke, pulling the rip cord, it’s never an easy task to get it started. Greenworks has you covered though with its 40V chainsaw, which has a brushless electric motor and cordless design. This is the perfect tool for the job when it comes to trimming limbs, felling trees, or just cleaning up storm debris around your home. Another big benefit here is the price, as this electric chainsaw is on sale for $155, which is a 25% savings from its normal going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also

Get ready for yard work with Greenworks’ 40V brushless chainsaw

Amazon is now offering the Greenworks 40V 14-inch Brushless Cordless Chainsaw for $155.25 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a $207 normal price, this 25% discount marks the best price so far this year at Amazon and actually the second-lowest discount in over 12 months there. Perfect for getting your yard cleared of debris after a storm or just getting rid of unwanted trees or limbs, this electric chainsaw ditches gas for a cleaner, quieter, and more efficient function.

You’ll find a 14-inch bar and chain here which can cut trees and limbs up to 26 inches in diameter with relative ease. The included 2.0Ah battery will even last for up to 60 cuts on 4×4 lumber, to give you a frame of reference for how many limbs you can get through before having to recharge. One major benefit of going with electric for your chainsaw, outside of the obvious, is that it’s easier to start. You won’t have to choke the engine, pull a ripcord, or even press a primer bulb. Simply pull the trigger and you’ll be ready to go. Plus, those who prefer an off-grid lifestyle will find that this chainsaw’s battery can be recharged easily with solar power for a true green experience all around.

Our exclusive code saves $898 on EcoFlow’s latest DELTA 2 Max power station at $1,599

Wellbots has partnered with 9to5Toys to offer our readers a special deal on the all-new EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max. The Portable Power Station with two 160W Solar Panels is now on sale for $1,599 shipped with the code TOYSGREEN50 at checkout. The Delta 2 Max just launched last week at $1,899 for the power station alone, and $2,548 when bundled with a single 220W solar panel. Buying the power station and dual 160W solar panels right now would set you back a total of $2,497, with today’s deal saving $898 and also marking the first discount that we’ve tracked on the recently-released power station.

As EcoFlow’s latest release, the DELTA 2 Max offers quite a lot of features. For starters, it can recharge from 0% to 100% in just 81 minutes when plugged into an AC outlet and go from 0% to 100% in 2.3 hours when leveraging the full 1,000W solar input capacity. If you need to get to just 80%, then it’ll take just 53 minutes when plugged into the wall. This means that you can keep the power station recharged at home, but also easily power up on-the-go, making this an ideal option for those who want to live off-grid for any length of time this summer.

EcoFlow’s latest power station also has a lot of output options to run your campsite or home with. Delivering up to 2,400W of continuous AC power, the DELTA 2 Max has enough juice to run a fridge, freezer, small heater or AC, and much more. There are also dual 100W USB-C ports for charging your MacBook Pro or other device as well as multiple other output options to hook up a wide range of products. Of course, you won’t need any gas or oil for this power station thanks to its LFP batteries, which EcoFlow claims will last for 3,000 charging cycles before losing 20% of its capacity, which is five times the competition.

The included two 160W solar panels will be perfect for charging up your new power station when off-grid, as well. Both can plug into each other then the DELTA 2 Max and provide up to 320W of electricity from nothing more than the sun’s rays. This means that you can recharge the DELTA 2 Max while camping and not have to worry about finding a traditional plug to top the power station off. Plus, if the power goes out at home, then these solar panels would also be a great way to keep the fridge and freezer running for an extended period of time until the lights come back on. Find out more about the EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max in our announcement coverage.

Huffy eBikes go on deep discount starting at just $425 in time for spring joyrides

Huffy today has their huge “shed” sale on eBikes (and acoustic bikes too) knocking as much as 66% off the prices of some of their popular eBikes which come with free shipping over $49. Huffy bikes and batteries are UL 2849 standard listed so there’s reduced fire risk, too. To sweeten the pot, students can knock another 30% off the price making the starting price under $300(!!)

Probably my favorite one here is the Panama Jack 26-inch fat tire 500W model that comes with a removable bag basket, bottle opener (!!), and cup holder for $699. And this is’t just for DUI folks with pulled licenses, though it will serve them nicely. That 48V 500W motor will go up to class 1 speeds 20mph and beyond for up to 40 miles of range. The fat tires are going to be great for the beach or absorbing potholes.

If low price is the priority, check out the Everett + Men’s 27.5-inch Electric Comfort Bike, which drops to $425. Also if you are into the 20-inch fat tire folding scene, Huffy has the Motoric Adult 20″ Electric Folding Bike, Black Blue or Green, 36V for $799, normally $1600.

Let meross’ smart switch turn your lights off for you

The official meross Amazon storefront is currently offering its 3-way HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switch Kit for $40.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon for Prime members. Typically $52 for non-Prime members and on sale for $47 if you have Amazon’s subscription service, today’s deal comes in with as much as $11 in savings and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. For further comparison, our last mention for this kit was back in February at $46. If you’re looking for an easy way to save some cash this summer, turn your lights off. It’s really that simple. Even though you might have switched to all LED lights throughout the house, like I did, leaving them on all day or even overnight will add up for sure. And, remembering to turn all the lights off in the house before leaving for work can be hit or miss.

Are you wondering how much electricity it could be? Well, an average 60W-equivilant LED light takes up 9W of electricity. Leave 10 of those on for 10 hours (an average time to be gone from home for an 8-hour workday with travel time), and you’ve now used 1kW of power. Double that to 20 bulbs, and that’s 2kW, and so on. Given how many bulbs are in our homes, it’s easy to see how that can add up over days or weeks. That’s where smart switches come in.

This switch simply installs in the wall in place of your existing switch, delivering smart control the moment it’s paired to your Wi-Fi network. Today’s deal is designed to work with 3-way lights, but in areas where you just need one, meross has a 2-pack of similar (non-dimmer) switches for $22 at Amazon. Once you install and set up, then it’ll be easy to add the light switches into your smart home routines, automatically turning the house off when you leave and back on whenever you arrive at home. This means that throughout the day when nobody’s home, you won’t be burning electricity, spending money, and using up more fossil fuels at the power generation plant. An added benefit is integration with your favorite voice control platform, be that Siri, Alexa, or Assistant. This allows you to do things like say “Hey Siri, turn the lights off” as you go to sleep in the bedroom and have the whole house turn off with ease, saving money overnight just the same.

Ditch gas for summer lawn care with $156 off Greenworks’ electric mower at $444, more

Amazon today is now marking down a collection of Greenworks electric tools to help you kick gas and oil to the curb this summer and beyond. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Greenworks 48V 21-inch Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower at $443.99. Down from $600, you’re looking at the first notable discount of the year at Amazon, alongside status as being a new 2023 low. This 26% off is $6 under the previous offer, as well. As one of the most capable electric lawn mowers we’ve seen go on sale from Greenworks as of late, this model stands out with 48V of power that pairs with a larger 21-inch cutting deck. Alongside being self-propelled so you don’t have to work too hard pushing the tool around your yard, it also rocks a 4-in-1 design for bagging, mulching or side discharge – plus an added turbo mode for extra power. There’s of course no gas or oil to fuss with here either, so you can kickstart your mowing routine ahead of summer with a bit of a green touch.

All of the tool discounts in today’s Greenworks sale come backed by companion batteries that ensure you have everything you need out of the box. Lawn mowers really are stealing the spotlight this time around, but you’ll also find some notable bundle offers that bring in some other essentials to make sure your yard is looking its best now that spring weather is here. Shop all of the discounts here.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the Greenworks 40V 14-inch electric chainsaw on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the Greenworks 40V 14-inch electric chainsaw on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.