Jaguar announces it will be all-electric brand by 2025, Land Rover to quickly follow

Jaguar Land Rover announced today a new global strategy called “Reimagine,” and it involves a serious acceleration of the electrification of all its brands, including Jaguar going all-electric by 2025 and Land Rover following with mostly electric vehicles after that.

As part of the new plan, the automaker is planning to have Land Rover and Jaguar brands develop separate electric architectures with “two clear, unique personalities.”

It said about Land Rover:

In a Land Rover, vehicle and driver are united by adventure. By breaking new ground, confronting new challenges and not being content with the expected, Land Rover truly helps people to go ‘Above and Beyond.’ In the next five years, Land Rover will welcome six pure electric variants as it continues to be the world leader of luxury SUVs through its three families of Range Rover, Discovery and Defender. The first all-electric variant will arrive in 2024.

And then it wrote about Jaguar:

By the middle of the decade, Jaguar will have undergone a renaissance to emerge as a pure electric luxury brand with a dramatically beautiful new portfolio of emotionally engaging designs and pioneering next-generation technologies. Jaguar will exist to make life extraordinary by creating dramatically beautiful automotive experiences that leave its customers feeling unique and rewarded. Although the nameplate may be retained, the planned Jaguar XJ replacement will not form part of the lineup, as the brand looks to realize its unique potential.

More concretely, it means that all new Jaguar vehicle will be all-electric by 2025, and by 2030, the British automaker expects 100% of the sales from the brand to be all-electric vehicles.

As for Land Rover, it will lag a bit behind the Jaguar brand, which already has an electrification lead with the I-Pace.

It will get its first all-electric vehicle in 2024, and by 2030, the company aims for 60% of all sales coming from all-electric vehicles.

Here are the highlights of Jaguar Land Rover’s new global strategy:

New global strategy – Reimagine – announced for the British company under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer, Thierry Bolloré

A sustainability-rich reimagination of modern luxury, unique customer experiences, and positive societal impact

Start of journey to become a net zero carbon business by 2039

Reimagination of Jaguar as an all-electric luxury brand from 2025 to ‘realize its unique potential’

In the next five years, Land Rover will welcome six pure electric variants as it continues to be the world leader of luxury SUVs

All Jaguar and Land Rover nameplates to be available in pure electric form by end of the decade; first all-electric Land Rover model in 2024

Clean-hydrogen fuel-cell power being developed in preparation for future demand

Streamlined structure to deliver greater agility and promote an efficiency of focus

Global manufacturing and assembly footprint to be retained, rightsized, repurposed and reorganised

Collaborations and knowledge-sharing with industry leaders, in particular from within the wider Tata Group will allow the company to explore potential synergies on clean energy, connected services, data and software development leadership

On a path toward double-digit EBIT margin and positive cash flow, with an ambition to achieve positive cash net-of-debt by 2025 with a value creation approach delivering quality and profit-over-volume

