Porsche releases a ‘sporty’ electric motorbike, but there’s a catch

When it comes to motorbikes, there’s simply no comparison. Electric motorcycles and scooters crush their combustion engine-powered cousins in performance. The instantaneous torque and immediate power delivery makes for a more thrilling ride, while the lack of exhaust noise or smell (as well as significantly reduced maintenance and ownership costs) make their use more enjoyable. And it seems that automotive company Porsche has gotten the message loud and clear based on the company’s partnership with Yadea to release the VF F200 electric motorbike.

Porsche’s design center worked with the Chinese electric motorbike manufacturer Yadea to develop the VF F200 with a sporty design. Though as you can imagine, Yadea did the heavy lifting on the drivetrain while Porsche’s team was likely more instrumental in the outward design.

As the company explained, the VF F200 was “inspired by the sculptural and elegant forms of sports cars.”

It’s a far cry from a true electric sports car like the Porsche Taycan, though for a claimed 125cc-equivalent, it’s fairly nicely spec’d.

The bike claims a power rating of 10 kW (13.4 hp) from a swingarm-mounted motor. A pair of batteries held low in the scooter offer a stated range of up to 140 km (87 miles).

The Yadea VF F200 touts a top speed of 100 km (62 mph), and claims an acceleration good enough to hit 50 km/h (31 mph) in just 2.5 seconds.

It’s not going to give a LiveWire electric motorcycle a run for its money, but for a small electric scooter designed for utilitarian riding and commuter use, it sounds pretty sporty.

It will likely compete with a growing crop of urban-oriented electric scooters that offer the convenience of a low-maintenance motorbike and the utility of a step-through scooter.

The bike is coming to Europe this year, though we still don’t have exact availability information or details on pricing.

Yadea is one of the largest electric motorbike manufacturers in the world, producing both seated and standing models with a variety of designs and specs.

What do you think of the new design? Does it fit the bill of a “sporty” electric scooter? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments section below!

via: Cleanrider