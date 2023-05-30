Yes, it’s actually National E-bike Day. Here’s how an electric bike can benefit you

I know it feels like there’s a National Anything Day just about every day. And believe it or not, it’s National E-bike Day today. As we celebrate this fun new holiday, it’s important to remember the impact our daily choices has on the environment. One of the most significant ways to reduce our carbon footprint is to reevaluate our means of transportation. In recent years, electric bicycles have emerged as an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional cars and personal vehicles.

First of all, why is it National E-bike Day? Apparently the never-resting team over at Lectric E-bikes was able to make it official. As they explained:

To celebrate the 4-year anniversary of Lectric eBikes, our company has officially registered May 30th as National E-Bike Day! Yep, you heard that right. Look it up if you don’t believe us! The goal for this holiday is to encourage riders everywhere to celebrate the many benefits of eBiking and opt into electric transportation.

That makes today as good a time as any to take a deeper look into the many benefits of electric bikes, some of which may even surprise you.

Electric bikes help reduce carbon emissions

One of the most compelling reasons to switch to e-bikes is the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), transportation accounts for 29% of total greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. Most of these emissions come from personal vehicles like cars and light trucks.

E-bikes produce significantly lower emissions than traditional cars. They run on electricity, which can come from renewable sources like solar or wind power, which is now overtaking fossil fuel-powered electric generation in many areas. You can even charge an e-bike on solar energy that you generate at home, off the grid.

As more countries transition to renewable energy sources, the carbon footprint of e-bikes will decrease further. When used for short trips and commuting, e-bikes can effectively replace cars, resulting in a substantial reduction in emissions.

Charging an e-bike from the sun

Electric bikes are much more energy efficient

E-bikes are much more energy-efficient than conventional cars, using a fraction of the energy to travel the same distance. An average e-bike uses about 0.025 kWh per mile, whereas a traditional car consumes around 0.34 kWh per mile. This means that e-bikes are over 10 times more energy-efficient than cars.

By switching to e-bikes, we can drastically reduce energy consumption and dependence on fossil fuels, promoting sustainability.

Electric bikes help reduce traffic congestion (for everyone)

As urban populations continue to grow, traffic congestion has become a significant issue in many cities worldwide. By replacing cars with e-bikes, we can alleviate this problem.

E-bikes are smaller and more maneuverable than cars, allowing for more efficient use of road space. Additionally, e-bikes can often utilize bike lanes and paths, further reducing traffic congestion. By switching more car drivers to e-bikes, we can create more livable, less congested cities. Even if you don’t personally swap your car for an e-bike, everyone who does so helps to reduce traffic for everyone!

So many health benefits

Cycling, even on an electric bicycle, provides numerous health benefits.

Riding an e-bike can help improve cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength, flexibility, and overall well-being.

Even riding a throttle-controlled e-bike without pedaling provides a marginal upper body workout and helps improve balance, not to mention engaging more areas of the brain associated with fine motor controls.

By incorporating e-bikes into our daily routines, we can not only reduce our environmental impact but also improve our health and quality of life.

E-bikes can save you some serious money!

E-bikes are more cost-effective than cars when considering purchase price, maintenance, fuel expenses, parking, and basically every single other associated cost.

Electric bicycles generally cost less to purchase than cars and have lower operating costs because they require so many fewer resources to manufacture. An electric car battery, which is the most expensive part of most electric vehicles, has enough battery cells to produce 100 or more e-bike batteries.

With no need for gasoline, e-bikes eliminate fuel expenses, and their simpler design requires less maintenance. Moreover, electricity is often cheaper than gasoline, making e-bikes a more affordable option for daily commuting and transportation.

Many quality e-bikes are now available for under $1,500, with many good models now reaching the under $1,000 category. We have an entire list of the best e-bikes for every budget here.

E-bikes increase accessibility and inclusivity

E-bikes offer an accessible and inclusive mode of transportation for people of various ages and physical abilities.

The electric assistance provided by e-bikes enables riders to travel longer distances and tackle more challenging terrain without excessive physical exertion. This makes e-bikes an excellent option for older individuals, people with mobility issues, and those who are new to cycling.

By making cycling more accessible, e-bikes can encourage a broader range of people to adopt this sustainable mode of transportation.

Supporting local economies

Switching to e-bikes can also have a positive impact on local economies. By reducing our reliance on cars, we can decrease the demand for imported oil and support local businesses that provide e-bikes and related services.

Furthermore, as more people adopt e-bikes, there is potential for growth in the e-bike industry, creating new job opportunities and stimulating economic development.

E-bike specific bike shops have begun springing up in many areas, focusing on specialties such as hub motor lacing, battery repair, and other new e-bike related maintenance jobs, creating more employment in local communities.

Urban planning and livable cities

The rise of e-bikes presents an opportunity for urban planners to rethink the design of our cities.

By prioritizing cycling infrastructure, such as bike lanes and bike parking, cities can become more sustainable, livable, and people-centric. This shift in urban design can also encourage more people to adopt e-bikes and other sustainable modes of transportation, further reducing our collective environmental impact.

While cycling always offered this benefit, the huge increase in two-wheeled commuters created by the influx of easy-to-ride e-bikes has jumpstarted this effect in US cities.

Environmental justice

The benefits of e-bikes extend beyond individual users and can contribute to broader environmental justice.

Communities that disproportionately suffer from the negative impacts of air pollution, often lower-income and minority neighborhoods, stand to gain from a reduction in vehicle emissions.

By promoting e-bikes and improving cycling infrastructure, we can work toward more equitable and healthy urban environments for all.

As we celebrate National E-bike Day and consider the future of our planet, the case for switching to electric bicycles becomes increasingly clear. E-bikes offer a sustainable, cost-effective, and inclusive alternative to traditional cars and personal vehicles, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, alleviating traffic congestion, and promoting public health. By embracing e-bikes, we can create more livable cities, support local economies, and advance environmental justice.

The transition to electric bicycles is not only an individual choice but also a collective responsibility. By advocating for better cycling infrastructure and supporting policies that promote e-bike adoption, we can accelerate the transition to a greener, more sustainable future. On National E-bike Day and beyond, let’s commit to making e-bikes a central part of our journey toward a cleaner, healthier, and more equitable world.

They may not be for everybody, but they are for many. And each person who replaces car miles with e-bike miles is having a positive effect on our cities, our society, and our world.