This US neighborhood will give you a free electric bike if you move there (seriously)

There are plenty of affordable electric bikes out there these days to fit just about any budget. But if you’ve been hoping to snag a free electric bike, it’s never been easier. Now all you have to do is move to Arizona. Or more specifically, to Culdesac Tempe, a car-free rental apartment community in Tempe, Arizona.

The community is billed as the first car-free neighborhood built from scratch in the US.

The design of the neighborhood prioritizes biking, walking, and transit over cars and parking. Culdesac, which is actually a real estate developer and property manger, partners with mobility companies to deliver convenient and affordable transportation services designed to create a vibrant urban lifestyle without the need for a private vehicle.

The developer’s latest partnership is with Phoenix-based electric bike maker Lectric eBikes.

Lectric, which began in 2018 with the launch of its Lectric XP 1.0 folding e-bike, has shown meteoric growth to the point where its size likely now rivals the largest e-bike company in the US.

Culdesac explained that as part of this partnership, the first 200 residents of Culdesac Tempe will receive a Lectric XP 2.0 e-bike for free (though they’ll need to cover a “small” service charge).

The Lectric XP 2.0 carries an MSRP of $999 and is considered a leading budget-friendly electric bike along with its successor, the Lectric XP 3.0.

The e-bike has a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h) on pedal assist or 20 mph (32 km/h) on throttle-only operation. It includes a lockable and removable 48V lithium-ion battery, mechanical disc brakes, and a front hydraulic suspension fork.

For Culdesac Tempe residents who would like a different Lectric e-bike model, such as the company’s new electric trike or electric cargo bike, they will receive a $300 credit toward an e-bike of their choice. They will also receive a 5% discount on all Lectric e-bikes purchased from the local on-site e-bike shop.

We’re so excited to announce our partnership with @lectricebikes! Through this partnership, our founding residents will receive a Lectric XP 2.0! Freedom and ease of mobility are one of the many things that make our neighborhood someplace better. pic.twitter.com/GRKVrTCP4o — Culdesac (@culdesac) April 26, 2023

Archer’s Bikes, the local e-bike shop that will be built in Culdesac Tempe, will unbox and tune the XP 2.0s for the community’s residents. The e-bikes will be covered by standard resident support and benefits from Archer’s Bikes, including instructions on how to use their new bike, a free 30-day health check, free anti-puncture sealant installation, a one-year local warranty, and free annual health checks for the lifespan of the bike.

To commemorate this new partnership with Lectric, Culdesac has named the pathway off the light rail stop between The Hub and Cocina Chiwas “Lectric Avenue.”

This partnership is one of the many ways the company says it is striving to expand mobility options and make car-free living easier, more accessible, and fun for its residents.

Culdesac Tempe plans to offer 44,000 square feet of amenities for residents that live in over 700 apartment units. The site, which covers 17 acres, has over 50 shared courtyards for residents.

The lack of sprawling parking lots has allowed Culdesac Tempe to use the space more efficiently with parks and other public areas for people — not cars. In fact, the company claims there are over two miles (3.2 km) of bike lanes but zero asphalt.

The community is still undergoing construction but the pace appears to be rapid. Images from early and late 2022 show significant building activity at the site.

Left: The Culdesac Tempe work site in early 2022; right: One year of construction progress at the site.