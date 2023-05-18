This backyard gazebo can power your house with solar

Arka Energy just launched PowerGazebo in the US, which the startup says is capable of delivering up to 4.3 kW of generating capacity.

Solar gazebo

The company, which already has a presence in India, says its PowerGazebo utilizes 14 watts per square foot of solar capacity. It’s available in four different configurations, from 180 square feet to 312 square feet, with PV capacity ranging from 2.4 kilowatts peak (kWp) to 4.3 kWp.

Its “PowerTiles” consist of black glass-on-glass frameless PV modules that offer 77W of power with 14.5% power density. The panels are mounted at a 7-14 degree slope to catch the sun efficiently. It’s got a 25-year warranty, windspeed protection of 120 mph, and a 30-pound-per-square-foot snow load.

Arka Energy says its solar gazebos will ship from its warehouse in Allen, Texas, starting this month.

Electrek’s Take

Solar gazebos, pergolas, and canopies aren’t new, but this is the latest one to hit the market, and frankly, the more solar configuration choices for consumers and residential solar installers, the better.

Solar gazebos could provide a good solution for homeowners who want an alternative to rooftop solar but don’t have roofs that are able to host solar or for homes that need extra solar capacity.

Tax credits will help offset the cost of the gazebo, and solar offsets electricity costs. Plus, you end up with a pretty nice outdoor space under which to sit.

What do you think about a solar gazebo as a potential clean energy solution? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: Arka Energy

