Quick Charge Podcast: May 27, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Ford will add Tesla plug to its electric vehicles in surprising move
- Tesla Model Y is now the world’s best-selling car, first EV to do so
- Tesla’s new Model 3 Long Range AWD gets 333-mile EPA range
- Tesla offers free year of unlimited home overnight charging to new Texas Model 3 buyers
- Tesla delivers Model Y with Hardware 4.0 despite not announcing new features
- Tesla Files: Insider dropped 100 Gb of data on German media outlet
- Rivian shares first undercover look at upcoming smaller R2 SUV
- Rivian starts production on cheaper dual-motor R1T, deliveries in June
- Hyundai and LG are going to build a $4.3B EV battery plant in the US
- Hyundai CEO reveals US EV leases are climbing as buyers take advantage of IRA tax credit
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments