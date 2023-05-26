Tesla delivers Model Y with Hardware 4.0 despite not announcing new features

Tesla has started producing Model Y vehicles with Hardware 4.0, a new suite of sensors and a new self-driving computer. The automaker has almost completely integrated the new hardware despite not announcing it.

Unlike other automakers who wait for a new model year to update a car, Tesla implements changes whenever they are ready.

It has its advantages and its disadvantages.

The biggest disadvantage is the lack of clarity.

Tesla is currently implementing a significant update throughout its entire lineup: Hardware 4.0.

Hardware 4.0 (HW4) is Tesla’s latest suite of Autopilot/self-driving sensors and a new FSD computer. The new hardware, which includes a new radar and new cameras all around the vehicle, has already been deployed in Model S and Model X.

Despite already being delivered in new cars, Tesla has yet to officially announce the hardware. CEO Elon Musk said it is coming, but Tesla is not getting into the details – presumably not to affect the sales of the models that don’t have it yet.

But now almost all Tesla models have it.

The new hardware was spotted on brand-new Model Y vehicles being prepared for deliveries:

Exciting news! Model Y are now shipping with Hardware 4! I just went to the delivery lot to see and found a couple. Here are some photos I just got of the cameras on a brand new red Performance Y and AWD Model Y. The lot is filled with new cars awaiting delivery! @elonmusk #Tesla pic.twitter.com/m4Xyga0tN5 — Zack (@BLKMDL3) May 25, 2023

The code for the new hardware is also showing up on Model Y in Tesla’s new inventory vehicles.

It would mean that only the Model 3 doesn’t have the new hardware yet, but Tesla might be waiting for the new “Highland” version of the electric sedan, which is reportedly due next quarter, before integrating the new hardware.

Some buyers will want to wait to make sure they get the new hardware, but Tesla is insisting that it still believes it will deliver its promised full self-driving capability to vehicles equipped with Hardware 3.0.

Hardware 4.0 is expected to enable Tesla to improve its performance over time.