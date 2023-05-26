 Skip to main content

Tesla’s new Model 3 Long Range AWD gets 333-mile EPA range

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | May 26 2023 - 10:09 am PT
3 Comments

Tesla’s new and reintroduced Model 3 Long Range AWD has received an EPA-estimated range of 333 miles.

For almost a year, Tesla stopped selling its Model 3 Long Range AWD in the US.

CEO Elon Musk claimed that it was due to demand being too high for the vehicle, which might have been true last year, but it was hard to believe in 2023.

Tesla started to retake orders for the vehicle earlier this month for deliveries later this year.

At the time, Tesla was talking about an estimated range of “325+ miles” on a single charge.

The automaker has now updated its online configurator to confirm an EPA-rated range of 333 miles:

It is a little higher than initially estimated, but it is still significantly down from the original Model 3 LR AWD, which had 358 miles of range.

As we previously reported, it looks likely that the new Model 3 LR AWD is equipped with LFP cells from China.

The vehicle only gets half of the $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles, which means that the batteries are not coming from North America. The lower range could also be an indicator of LFP chemistry, which has a lower energy density than nickel-based batteries.

Tesla is now listing deliveries in June for the new Model 3 LR AWD.

It’s also unclear how the new refreshed version of the Model 3 plays into the return of this popular version of the electric sedan.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is the first vehicle built on …

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger