First image of the new Volvo EX30 leaked briefly showing small, sporty SUV

The smallest (and cheapest) electric SUV from Volvo is set to make its official debut next month. However, we are getting our first glimpse of what we can expect with a new leaked image of the Volvo EX30 briefly surfacing online Friday, showing a sporty-looking compact SUV designed for the modern era.

Leaked image of the Volvo EX30 surfaces

CEO Jim Rowan confirmed the EX30 was coming earlier this year in an interview with Wheels, explaining the brand would release a new smaller SUV at “a really nice price point for an entry-level.”

The idea is to attract a younger generation of buyers to the brand. Rowan said, “We’re going to talk to a completely different demographic, for the first time probably.” He says the key to gaining these buyers is offering an online shopping experience (something Ford also recently announced) and a decent starting price and range.

Volvo teased the electric SUV earlier this month, revealing its hood, headlamps, and rear end, claiming, “Something small is coming.”

Now we are finally catching our first look at the new EX30 through a leaked image on Volvo’s website.

The EV model was spotted by a reader from the Swedish website Allt om Elbil who shared the picture with them. As the reader noted, in the morning, the model was hidden under a car cloak and was briefly revealed at a later point.

Volvo EX30 leaked image (Source: Allt om Elbil)

The leaked image shows a smaller-looking, more sporty version of its flagship EX90 SUV, which already sold out for the first model year due to high demand.

The image also aligns with the patents showing the model’s design that Electrek discovered earlier this month.

EX30 design patent (Source: Cochespias)

Volvo revealed the EX30 will be “as safe as you can expect a Volvo to be” with new features like a cyclist-saving system, advanced driver alert system, and reinforced chassis, roof, and safety cage to optimize safety.

Perhaps, most importantly, the compact SUV will have the lowest carbon footprint of any Volvo car ever.

We will learn more about the new Volvo EX30 during its global debut on June 7. Check back for more info, including price and specs.