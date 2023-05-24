Bring ALLPOWERS’ 60W foldable solar panel with 2.4A USB-A on your camping trip at $70 (30% off) in New Green Deals

We’re under a month from the official start of summer, and that means you’re likely starting to plan those warm-weather camping trips. Be sure to have ALLPOWERS’ 60W foldable solar panel in your camping bag, as it not only provides power to connected 12V DC batteries, but also has two built-in 2.4A USB-A ports to charge your phone or speaker too. Right now, the portable solar panel is on sale for $70, which is a 30% discount from its normal $100 price and also marks a new low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Get ready for summer camping trips

The official ALLPOWERS Amazon storefront is offering its 60W Foldable Portable Solar Panel for $69.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal comes in at 30% below the $100 normal going rate and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked here. Ready to help power your campsite, this portable solar panel outputs up to 60W of 12V electricity to connected DC batteries, but it also has two USB ports. Each port is capable of delivering 2.4A to connected devices which means you can use the solar panel to charge a phone, tablet, or portable Bluetooth speaker while completely off-grid.

When not being used, the solar panel folds up and is quite compact at 21 by 14 by 0.8 inches and weighs just 4.5 pounds. That makes ALLPOWERS’ solar panel super easy to bring to any campsite or to keep in an emergency kit. Whenever you need it, the solar panel simply unfolds and leverages the power of the sun to recharge devices or portable batteries. Plus, it’s IP66 waterproof so you can leave it out in the rain and not worry about the panel getting damaged.

Anker’s PowerHouse power stations hit best prices of the year from $187 (Reg. $250+)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a pair of its popular portable power stations. Headlining the savings this time around, the PowerHouse 256Wh is now down to $186.99 shipped. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at a match of the 2023 low at 25% off. This is the first discount we’ve seen in over 2 months since our previous mention back in March, and is the lowest we’ve seen since last fall. Packing all of Anker’s usual portable power station perks into a redesigned package, this more recent offering arrives with an internal 256Wh battery. That pairs with a multitude of ports for refueling your everyday carry like two AC outlets, a 60W USB-C PD port, dual USB-A slots, and a car socket, all of which share 200W of power between them. An integrated LED light on the front and carrying handle make it an even better companion for camping, or just having on-hand for power outages at home.

Those who need an even more capable centerpiece to their campsite or tailgate will also find that Amazon is marking down Anker’s 757 PowerHouse 1229Wh at $949.99 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Originally selling for $1,400, this model has more regularly been selling for $1,100 as of late. Today’s offer now enters with $150 in savings attached to beat our previous mention by $30 and deliver the best price of the year.

Delivering one of its most capable portable power station yet, this 757 model just launched earlier in the spring with the ability to dish out 1,500W of power over an array of ports for keeping all of the gear at the campsite, tailgate, or just around the house in a power outage. Alongside six AC outlets, there’s also a pair of 100W USB-C ports, four USB-A slots, and a typical car jack to complement the onboard display. We breakdown the experience a bit further in our launch coverage.

Schwinn’s Kettle Valley e-bike is made for warm weather riding

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Kettle Valley E-bike on sale for $1,265.72 shipped. Coming in at $434 off the normal going rate, today’s deal saves a total of 26% and makes opting for a e-bike this summer a slightly more cost-effective solution. This e-bike is perfect for taking to work or the park this spring or summer. It has 28-inch wheels and is made for riders that are 64 to 74 inches tall. There’s a 250W pedal-assist hub drive motor which gives you an extra boost whenever needed.

The motor in Schwinn’s e-bike is driven by the 375W battery which is rated to last up to 45 miles and easily be recharged with a standard 110V household outlet. There’s a 7-speed twist Shimano shifter which gives smooth gear changes and the mechanical disc brakes are an upgrade from the standard wheel hub pads that you often see on bikes. There’s also a low step-through frame which makes it easy to get on and off. Plus, being battery-powered means there’s zero oil or gas required to function here making this a green alternative mode of transportation while the sun’s out this spring and summer.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the ALLPOWERS 60W solar panel on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the ALLPOWERS 60W solar panel on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.