Scotland’s first electric semi truck is going to haul a whole lot of whisky

Volvo Trucks and Chivas Brothers are launching a two-year pilot program that will see Scotland’s first electric semi truck transporting the country’s largest export – Scotch whisky.

Scotch whisky giant Chivas Brothers will be piloting a Volvo FM Electric 6×2 tractor unit that will pull a tri-axle box van trailer and operate at up to 44 tonnes of gross vehicle weight.

The Volvo FM Electric features three electrical motors, generating an output of 666 hp and 2,400 Nm of continuous torque.

Chivas Regal’s truck is equipped with five batteries that allow for a range of up to 155 miles (250 km). When equipped with six batteries (the maximum), an FM Electric is typically capable of traveling up to 186 miles (300 km) on a full charge.

The truck being used in Chivas Royal’s pilot is capable of hauling about 24 tonnes of whisky per journey and will cover between 250-300 miles per day, clocking up at least 62,000 miles per annum.

This pilot program will be managed by McPherson’s, Chivas Brothers’ long-term haulage partner. The program is designed to push the truck to its full capabilities and help the industry understand how electrification can benefit heavy trucks in the future.

It will operate from McPherson’s local depot, a site adjacent to Chivas Brothers’ Kilmalid facility in Dumbarton, where a 43-kW charger has been installed.

The Scotch-delivering electric truck will embark on its inaugural journey this week. Chivas Brothers has estimated that this single truck could cut its emissions by 155 tonnes per annum. It has a goal of cutting its overall carbon footprint by 50% by 2030.

Photo: Volvo Trucks

