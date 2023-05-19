Tesla Cybertruck pricing is still murky: Here’s where it could end up

Tesla has yet to update Cybertruck pricing despite the electric pickup truck entering production soon. Here’s where we think it might end up.

When unveiling the Cybertruck back in 2019, Tesla announced that the electric pickup truck would be offered in three different configurations:

Single Motor RWD with 250+ miles of range, 0-60 mph in 6.5 seconds, top speed of 110 mph, and starting price of $39,900

Dual Motor AWD with 300+ miles of range, 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, top speed of 120 mph, and starting price of $49,900

Tri Motor AWD with 500+ miles of range, 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds, top speed of 130 mph, and starting price of $69,900

This is based on this chart unveiled by Tesla at the original event:

These configurations, specs, and pricing stayed on Tesla’s website and pre-order page for the Cybertruck for about two years before they were removed at the end of 2021.

Shortly after, Tesla indicated that the pricing and configurations would be updated closer to the production.

The production was delayed, but it is now finally happening.

Over the last few months, we have seen Tesla deploy production equipment and install its production line at Gigafactory Texas. The electric pickup truck is set to go into production this summer.

Now reservation holders have been waiting for an update on Cybertruck specs, configurations, and pricing ahead of the start of production or deliveries, but it doesn’t look like it will be the case.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has indicated that it won’t give an update until the Cybertruck delivery event currently aimed for at the end of Q3.

So how much could the Tesla Cybertruck cost now following years of inflation and supply chain problems?

Electrek’s Take

To be clear, this is my best estimate based on a decade of following this industry closely and Tesla in particular every day and not something based on inside information.

As far as I can tell, Tesla probably doesn’t know exactly where the price will end up. The automaker is likely waiting to have a better understanding of its own production and a look at the rest of the market.

We already have pricing on the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning, but those are evolving and we are also waiting for final pricing on the Silverado EV, which just got more interesting.

Here is where I think Tesla will end up with Cybertruck pricing and configurations:

Dual Motor AWD with 300+ miles of range, 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, top speed of 120 mph, and starting price of $60,000

Tri Motor AWD with 400+ miles of range, 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds, top speed of 130 mph, and starting price of $75,000

Quad Motor AWD with 450+ miles of range, 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds, top speed of 130 mph, and starting price of $85,000

Musk has previously indicated that a Quad motor option will be made available. I think Tesla could also leave behind the single motor option, and even if it doesn’t, it won’t come to market for years.

That’s also the case for the dual motor. I wouldn’t expect it to reach the market until 2025.

The quad motor is likely going to be first, but the only problem is that I find it hard to believe Tesla will be able to sell it for less than $80,000, which will be the target since it’s the price limit for the $7,500 federal tax credit for SUV and trucks.

Other than that muddying the waters, I think it should be pretty close to that.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.