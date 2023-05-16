Greenworks’ 24V electric pressure cleaner uses any fresh water source at $120 (25% off) in New Green Deals

If you’re tired of hauling the big pressure washer to the lake or driveway just to clean your car or boat, then it’s time to leave that in the garage. Right now you can pick up the Greenworks 24V cordless electric pressure cleaner on sale for $120 today, which delivers 25% in savings and also marks the second-best price all-time. At just $5 above the all-time low, this is the best we’ve seen since April of last year, making now a great time to pick up this 600 PSI electric pressure cleaner that works without gas, oil, or even an extension cord. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Greenworks’ 24V pressure cleaner helps blast away pollen and more

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V 600 PSI Cordless Electric Portable Power Cleaner for $120.35 shipped. Down from a normal rate of over $160, today’s deal delivers a full 25% off and marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. In fact, it comes within $5 of the all-time low that we haven’t seen since back in April of last year. While you might think of a battery-powered pressure cleaner as very effective, this model would be a great tool to keep in the shed, RV, or even boat.

This Greenworks pressure cleaner features a 5-in-1 nozzle which delivers 0, 15, 25, and 40 degree angles as well as a “watering” mode which doesn’t have quite as much power. With the ability to deliver up to 600 PSI at 0.8 GPM, this pressure cleaner isn’t quite as powerful as, say, a plug-in model. However, 600 PSI is more than enough to blast away dirt and grime from your car, boat, or other things. It has a 20-foot siphon hose which can draw water from any fresh water source too, which means you can simply drop the hose into a lake, bucket, or attach to a constant supply if you need. Of course, zero gas or oil is required here, and you’ll even get both the battery and charger in the box to get you up and going as soon as it arrives.

Segway’s new Transformers electric GoKart Pro now $399 off, plus standard model from $1,700

Last fall, Segway teamed up with Hasbro to launch a lineup of Transformers-inspired electric vehicles. Now ahead of the latest film starring the Autobots, Amazon is discounting the lineup’s flagship EV. On sale for one of the first times, the new Segway Ninebot Bumblebee Electric GoKart PRO drops to $1,899.99 shipped. Typically fetching $2,299, you’re now looking at $399 in savings to go alongside the first price cut in months. It has sold for less, with the all-time low arriving back in March at $64 less. Today’s offer though is the second-best price we’ve seen to date.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a dedicated Transformers fan or not, the Ninebot GoKart PRO can handle zipping you or the kids around the block at up to 23 MPH top speeds with a 15-mile range. Its durable design can also be folded down for transportation, and pairs with other features like an electric brake, integrated headlights, and taillights. You can also detach the included Ninebot S MAX which powers the experience for a self-balancing scooter ride alongside the go kart fun. But of course this is the Transformers variant, which comes decked out in a vibrant yellow color scheme fitting for the Bumblebee inspiration. There’s also an Optimus Prime model worth a look for much of the same theming, too.

If you can forgo the Transformers branding, the standard Segway GoKart PRO is also on sale right now. Dropping down from the same $2,300 going rate, the non-themed model sells for $1,699.99 courtesy of Amazon. It’s now $600 off and landing at the best price of the year. We’ve seen it sell for $100 less in the past, but the last offer that low was over the holiday season last year.

ALLPOWERS’ 200W foldable solar panel runs your campsite

The official ALLPOWERS Amazon storefront is offering its 200W Foldable Solar Panel for $219 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Coming in at $80 off the normal $299 going rate, today’s deal comes in at $20 below the previous best mention we had for an ALLPOWERS 200W. In fact, this delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for a portable 200W solar panel. If you’ve been looking for a way to power your campsite without a gas generator, then this is a solid choice.

Ready to output up to 200W of power, this solar panel is compatible with basically all portable power stations on the market. That means you can plug the solar panel into the power station and use the sun’s rays to juice up throughout the day so the battery can run your campsite at night. It’s IP66 waterproof and has a built-in kickstand to be held at an angle to get the most sun exposure. There’s a MC-4 plug with up to 25A max output. On top of that, you’ll get MC-4 to Anderson and MC-4 to DC adapters as well to hook into other power systems. When not in use, this solar panel folds flat and weighs under 14 pounds, making it easy to travel with as well.

New Tesla deals

