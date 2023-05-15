 Skip to main content

Stellantis hits the brakes on Canadian EV battery plant over federal funding

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | May 15 2023 - 10:51 am PT
1 Comment
Stellantis-EV-battery-plant

Leading global automaker Stellantis is pausing construction on its planned EV battery plant in Windsor, Canada, over a funding dispute with the federal government.

Stellantis, the parent company behind some of the most prominent auto brands, including Jeep, Ram, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, and more, has halted construction on the EV battery plant in Canada.

Last March, Stellantis and LG Energy Solution revealed plans to build the automaker’s first large-scale electric vehicle battery plant in Canada. The joint venture planned to invest over CAD 5 billion ($4.1 billion) for a 45 GWh battery manufacturing facility in Windsor.

Although Stellantis didn’t say specifically what EVs the batteries would power, the automaker has several new launches in North America. Ram’s first electric pickup, the RAM 1500 REV, is due out next year as a 2025 model year, and Jeep’s first pure EV, the Recon, is due out in 2024.

The planned facility was slated to create an estimated 2,500 jobs in the area and would be “fully supported” by Canada’s municipal, provincial, and federal governments.

Initial plans called for the EV battery plant to go online in the first quarter of 2024. However, according to new reports, that timeline may need to be pushed back.

Stellantis-EV-battery-plant
2024 all-electric Jeep Recon EV (Source: Stellantis)
Stellantis-EV-battery-plant
2025 Ram 1500 REV (Source: Stellantis)

Stellantis pauses EV battery plant construction in Canada

According to a new report from BNN Bloomberg, Stellantis and LG have halted construction on the planned facility due to the lack of federal support.

A spokesperson from Stellantis claimed the companies are looking at backup plans because “the Canadian Government has not delivered on what was agreed.”

LouAnn Gosselin, head of communications at Stellantis, said in an email:

Effective immediately, all construction related to the battery module production on the Windsor site has stopped.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens expressed his concerns in a statement on Saturday, saying the deal is in question due to the federal government neglecting its commitments and “jeopardizing not only the completion of the EV plant but also our efforts to attract additional investment to the region.”

City of Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens (Source: Twitter)

Dilkens did add he “expects the federal government to follow through on their commitments, just as the City of Windsor and Providence of Ontario have fully honored theirs.”

Canada made a deal with another top global automaker last month in agreeing to provide Volkswagen up to CAD 13 billion ($9.7 billion) to establish what could become the largest auto manufacturing site in the country.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Stellantis

Stellantis

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising