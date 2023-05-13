Quick Charge Podcast: May 13, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla’s giant 1 million car recall is literally a feature update
- Tesla announces it won’t produce Model S and Model X in right-hand-drive
- Tesla relaunches referral program for cars, raffles a Cybertruck
- New Tesla Model 3 refresh leaked photo reveals steering wheel
- The all-electric Jeep Wrangler is coming and will be an off-road warrior
- You can now get a Rivian R1T delivered in less than two weeks, in some cases
- Honda unveils the e:Ny1 electric SUV, the first EV based on its new dedicated platform
- VinFast VF 8 (City Edition) first drive: A solid start, but there’s always room for improvement
