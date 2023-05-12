The all-electric Jeep Wrangler is coming and will be an off-road warrior

It’s confirmed the Jeep Wrangler will be going all-electric. The new breed of Jeep Wranglers will be purely electric-powered with unrivaled off-road capabilities, even compared to the current generation.

The Jeep Wrangler is going all-electric

According to Jeep’s CEO, Christian Meunier, electric power will improve the Wrangler’s capabilities. Speaking with Auto Express, Meunier said:

The great thing about electrification is that it makes a Jeep more capable. It gives us more torque; it makes it smoother and more precise.

Furthermore, he explains, “The architecture around it, the suspension system, the axle you’re going to use, can be anything – a solid axle or independent suspension.”

Although Jeep has teased the idea of an all-electric Wrangler, up until now, it has said nothing about the electric vehicle.

Last year, Jeep revealed it would launch several new fully electric models, including the Avenger, Recon, and Wagoneer S, over the next few years.

The Recon, which the automaker says is “inspired by the spirit of the legendary Jeep Wrangler,” is expected to roll out in the US next year. However, from early images that emerged from a dealer meeting, the Recon looks more like a Renegade than a Wrangler.

Jeep Recon Moab 4xe (Source: Jeep Recon Forum)

Meunier explains the next-generation Wrangler EV’s off-road abilities measured through its famous Trail Rating scale.

Jeep models earn a “Trail Rating” based on a scale of 1 to 10, with the higher the rating, the more vehicle capabilities. Meunier said:

The Trail Rating is a scale up to 10. At 10 is the two-door Wrangler Rubicon – the five-door Wrangler Rubicon is at nine. We start at four for the Renegade with Trail Rating.

Meanwhile, Jeep looks to push the scale further with future EVs, like the all-electric Wrangler, as Menuier claimed:

With the next-generation Wrangler we want to push the Trail Rating to 12. Electrification doesn’t prevent us from doing anything when it comes to off-roading.

He added:

The new Jeep Wrangler EV is expected to ride on parent company Stellantis’s STLA large dedicated EV platform, the same used for the upcoming Ram 1500 REV electric pickup and Jeep Recon.

With several electric model launches coming up, the all-electric Wrangler isn’t expected to be released anytime soon. Currently, it looks like the Wrangler EV will be launched in 2027 at the earliest.