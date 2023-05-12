You can now get a Rivian R1T delivered in less than two weeks, in some cases

After ramping production over the past year or so, EV maker Rivian says you can now get an R1T adventure vehicle (or electric truck, if you will) delivered in less than two weeks, in some cases.

With more Rivian models popping up throughout the streets of the US, many are wondering how they can get their hands on one.

Well, now may be your chance if you are one of these people. Rivian says R1T deliveries can happen in “14 days or less” in some cases.

Despite a rough first-quarter earnings week for many EV startups, Rivian stood above the crowd. In the first three months of the year, the EV maker produced 9,395 vehicles at its Normal, Illinois, facility and delivered 7,946 units.

Perhaps most importantly, Rivian was one of the few EV makers that stuck with its original guidance of building 50,000 vehicles this year.

Although production fell from the fourth quarter (10,020 EVs built), Rivian had warned this would happen as it retooled its electric delivery van (EDV) assembly line to include its new Enduro motors.

Rivian expects new technology, such as the Enduro drive units and LFP battery packs, to greatly enhance efficiency and output going forward.

The efforts are paying off, with Rivian announcing Friday that R1T models can now be delivered in less than two weeks in some cases.

Our production ramp continues to climb, which means you can now take delivery of an R1T faster than ever, in some cases 14 days or less. 📈🛻​



Join the growing Rivian community! Reserve your vehicle today and schedule a demo drive.​ https://t.co/HXKmfHpI7m pic.twitter.com/EbKLeHk5MI — Rivian (@Rivian) May 12, 2023 Rivian R1T (Source: Rivian/ Twitter)

A Rivian spokesperson tells Electrek that buyers “within a serviceable area from a Rivian Service Center will get access to R1 Shop where they will be able to browse ready-to-go configurations that may be available for delivery in 14 days or less. Configurations will vary by location.”

Rivian introduced the R1 Shop earlier this year to accelerate the window in which you can order and get an R1T model delivered. Custom orders will take longer.

Electrek’s Take

Although the less than 14-day delivery window only applies to those living near a Rivian Service Center, it’s still pretty amazing to see an up-and-coming EV maker, who produced just over 1,000 vehicles by the end of 2021, able to deliver a complete R1T model in under two weeks.

Rivian says it remains focused this year on scaling the output of the R1 and RCV platforms, driving down costs, and developing the next-generation R2 platform, which is expected to launch next year.