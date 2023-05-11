Save $700 on Rad Power’s RadRover 6 Plus eBike at an all-time low in New Green Deals

Spring is the perfect time to finally join the micro mobility movement, and today we’re tracking just the discount to make sure scoring a new EV doesn’t empty your wallet. Courtesy of Rad Power Bikes and its popular lineup of eBikes, the RadRover 6 Plus is now dropping to its best price ever following a $700 discount. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

RadRover 6 Plus falls to its best price yet

Rad Power Bikes makes some of our favorite electric vehicles on the market, and today we’re tracking one of the best discounts to date on one of those. Clearing out the RadRover 6 Plus, this high-step eBike normally sells for $2,199, but right now you can drop it down to $1,399 shipped. That’s a whopping $700 off and delivering a new all-time low. Our last tracked discount was back in February for comparison, with a $350 price cut landing at $1,649. So today’s offer not only lands at that all-time low, but is also $250 below our previous mention.

Back when we first reviewed the RadRover 6 Plus, we walked away quite impressed, calling it the biggest update Rad Power Bikes has ever launched. As for how that actually stacks up, you’re looking at a 750W motor that can carry 300 pounds of gear at a time; be it groceries from the store or another rider on the rear seat. There’s an over 45-mile range per charge with a 20 MPH top speed, as well. The 7-speed drivetrain and front suspension adds to the experience, though my favorite aspect has to be the retro stylings. It has a high-step design that comes backed by a 1-year warranty, too.

Jackery Explorer PRO solar bundles outfit your off-grid setup from $1,357 (Reg. $1,600+)

Amazon is now offering the Jackery Explorer 2000 PRO Solar Power Station for $2,199 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. With a usual $2,499 going rate, today’s offer arrives with $300 in savings attached to go alongside its second-best price to date. This has been beaten once before this year when it dropped during a 1-day sale over a month ago, for comparison. Those who don’t need the solar panel can also score the power station on its own for $1,849, down from $2,099. Jackery’s Explorer 2000 Pro arrives as one of the brand’s most capable portable power stations yet with a 2160Wh output. Its three AC outlets come backed by dual USB-A as well as a pair of 100W USB-C ports for topping off smartphones, MacBooks, and other gadgets. So whether you’re looking for a tailgate companion for those upcoming games through the end of the year, or just want some extra power on-hand in case of emergencies, this power station has you covered. Then you can rely on the bundled SolarSaga 200W panel for a completely off-grid setup.

Also getting in on much of the same bundle savings, the Jackery 1000 PRO power station comes packaged together with a pair of 80W SolarSaga panels at $1,357. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon for that price to apply, with the $240 in savings dropping the usual $1,600 going rate lower than we’ve seen in months. This package gives you much of the same off-grid experience as the lead deal, just with a smaller internal capacity and less power output. But if your campsite or tailgating rig can get away without as much juice, then the added savings will surely be appreciated.

Segway’s new Max G2 electric scooter with Apple Find My now $500 off

Segway’s latest electric vehicle will be hitting the scene officially in July, and ahead of time you can now save with a pre-order at Best Buy. Right now, the all-new Max G2 Electric Kick Scooter is seeing an early chance to save before it even begins shipping. Normally fetching $1,300, which is what it will officially launch at come July 15, right now you can drop the price down to $799.99 shipped courtesy of Best Buy. That scores you $500 while locking in the best offer yet for those hoping to score a new EV before summer’s end. Serving as a successor to the original Max scooter, Segway’s new offering comes equipped with some notable improvements. This time around there’s now an increased 22 MPH top speed, adding a little extra oomph to its predecessor’s 18 MPH speeds. You can also expect to travel further on a single charge thanks to a 43-mile range that’s close to twice the distance as before.

Otherwise, you’re looking at a fairly standard form-factor from Segway. The Max G2 packs a folding design that allows it to stow away in smaller package, or at least be transported around indoors with some added convenience. It comes bundled with a new 3A fast charger in the box that leads to faster refuels. Then as far as the actual driving goes, there’s a new 1,000W motor that can handle up to 22% inclines, with pnuematic wheels also leading to a smoother ride. Segway also packs in some newer smart features, like Apple Find My support for some added peace of mind.

