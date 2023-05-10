This 800W solar kit with 60A MPPT controller powers your home or shed at new low of $1,042 in New Green Deals

If you’ve held off on picking up a solar system until you found a deal with a bit more power than normal, now’s your chance. Today, we’re tracking a new all-time low on an 800W solar power system that includes a 60A MPPT controller which will power most battery types. With enough output to run your shed or off-grid home, this solar kit is a great way to reduce or completely replace your reliance on traditional fossil fuel power from the city. Down to $1,042, you’re saving 15% here and saving $180 from the typical going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Run your entire off-grid life with this 800W solar setup

Amazon is offering the ACOPOWER 800W/60W Solar Panel Charging Kit for $1,042.66 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $1,222 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at 15% off the typical going rate. It also delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and marks the first time we’ve seen it below $1,100. This entire kit is ready to deliver 800W of power to your home thanks to the inclusion of eight 100W solar panels. There’s a 60A MPPT charge controller in the package so that way you can keep batteries ready to run your off-grid shed, home, or RV when the sun goes down.

The charge controller included with this solar kit has user-adjustable settings so you can see the voltage, solar status, battery state of charge, and DC load draw on the built-in LCD display. The charge controller also has an advanced algorithm to make it 99.5% efficient and it’s also compatible with most batteries including lead acid, AGM, gel, and lithium. With a 25 year transferrable power output warranty on the panels and 1-year warranty on the rest of the kit, you can be assured this system will work for decades to come.

Greenworks jump-starts your battery yard care tool kit

Through the end of the month, Woot is offering a wide range of outdoor lawn tools on sale. Our top pick is the Greenworks 40V 14-Inch Mower/Axial Blower/12-Inch String Trimmer Combo for $398.98 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Typically, this kit still goes for $497 at Amazon and today’s deal comes in at the best price that we’ve seen in over a month. For further comparison, this sale marks the lowest that we’ve tracked since it hit $331 back in March.

This all-encompassing kit will not only help you take care of mowing the lawn, but also putting the finishing touches on the side and then cleaning up afterward. The 4Ah battery included here will last of up to 45 minutes of mowing before it’s time time to plug back in. You’ll also have the option of either bagging or mulching the clippings when mowing which gives you the ability to choose how your yard is cut. There’s also the included 12-inch string trimmer which is perfect for getting up close to sidewalks and the driveway where the mower doesn’t fit. And, lastly, the axial blower moves 350 CFM of air which makes it easy to clean the yard up after finishing things off. Of course, not a single drop of gas, oil, or other fossil fuels are required for any of theses tools to function.

Jackery Explorer PRO solar bundles outfit your off-grid setup from $1,357 (Reg. $1,600+)

Amazon is now offering the Jackery Explorer 2000 PRO Solar Power Station for $2,199 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. With a usual $2,499 going rate, today’s offer arrives with $300 in savings attached to go alongside its second-best price to date. This has been beaten once before this year when it dropped during a 1-day sale over a month ago, for comparison. Those who don’t need the solar panel can also score the power station on its own for $1,849, down from $2,099. Jackery’s Explorer 2000 Pro arrives as one of the brand’s most capable portable power stations yet with a 2160Wh output. Its three AC outlets come backed by dual USB-A as well as a pair of 100W USB-C ports for topping off smartphones, MacBooks, and other gadgets. So whether you’re looking for a tailgate companion for those upcoming games through the end of the year, or just want some extra power on-hand in case of emergencies, this power station has you covered. Then you can rely on the bundled SolarSaga 200W panel for a completely off-grid setup.

Also getting in on much of the same bundle savings, the Jackery 1000 PRO power station comes packaged together with a pair of 80W SolarSaga panels at $1,357. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon for that price to apply, with the $240 in savings dropping the usual $1,600 going rate lower than we’ve seen in months. This package gives you much of the same off-grid experience as the lead deal, just with a smaller internal capacity and less power output. But if your campsite or tailgating rig can get away without as much juice, then the added savings will surely be appreciated.

Jackery did however just release its latest flagship offering yet. The new Explorer 3000 Pro makes a debut as the brand’s most capable portable power station yet, and right now you can lock-in $400 in savings when you pre-order the behemoth. It doesn’t matter if you’re an avid camper or need some power at a tailgate, this portable battery can handle it all. Not to mention, just lending a helping hand during power outages thanks to the 3,024Wh capacity.

New Tesla deals

