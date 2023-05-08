Camp Mode ON! Get ready for camping in your Tesla Model Y this summer [and save 10%]

If you drive a Tesla Model Y, then get ready for summer fun, happy camper! Popular accessory maker Tesloid has a camping tent that’s custom tailored to fit the Model Y like a glove. Plus, Electrek readers can save 10% on their order with promo code CAMP10.

The Tesloid Model Y Camping Tent is, as the company describes it, a “very big tiny home.” It fits all model years of the Model Y, and the tent features a 7-foot ceiling and nearly 50 square feet of indoor living space, along with 25 square feet of shaded porch. And that’s not even counting the sleeping area inside the car. You’ve got space to move around.

The Tesloid Model Y Camping Tent is made of a 190T polyester taffeta material with a 210D Oxford fabric, and it’s 100% waterproof. It also comes with an additional roof cover for another layer of protection on rainy days. There’s a steel wire frame that holds everything in place for a sturdy and durable tent, and it comes with three sets of straps that can be mounted to the vehicle to ensure your tent stays put on windy days.

And here’s one of the best things about this tent: It only takes 20 to 30 minutes to set up because it springs open and takes shape on its own. Once you’re ready to head home, it folds right back into a small round carrying bag in just 20 minutes. Just pop it back into your trunk – or frunk – and go:

The tent has two layers of windows – a netted layer and a waterproof opaque layer – and both can be rolled up and down. Plus, all four sides of the tent have zippered nets to keep bugs out.

Teslas are awesome cars to take camping, because of course they’re zero emissions. There’s no tailpipe, so you can back your Model Y right into the Camping Tent after a fun day out, or you can set up a long-term post around the Model Y – it’s up to you. When the car isn’t docked into the tent, the tent can be fully closed off and sealed, even on the side that connects to the Model Y.

If it gets too chilly or too hot when you’re trying to sleep, Model Ys have the Camp Mode feature that maintains cabin temperature and powers electronics using the USB ports and low-voltage outlet without draining the car’s battery. Tesloid offers an awesome Model Y Camping Bundle that, along with the tent, includes an inflatable mattress specially designed to fit the back of the Model Y so that you can enjoy the outdoors without sacrificing comfort.

You can order the Model Y Camping Tent from the Tesloid website today for $449.99. If you want the mattress for the back of your Model Y, too, you can opt for the Camping Bundle for $499.98. And to save 10%, use promo code CAMP10.

Photos: Tesloid