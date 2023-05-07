Lucid offers Tesla owners test drive at Supercharger, angering Tesla fans

Lucid set up shop at a Tesla Supercharger station in Los Angeles to offer Tesla owners test drives of the Lucid Air. For some reason, it seems to be angering some Tesla fans.

For the most part, we want to see electric vehicles go after gasoline-powered cars, but electric propulsion has already converted a lot of people, and they have a tendency to be curious about other EVs.

Therefore, it’s not surprising to see automakers going after existing EV customers, and there’s no bigger EV market than Tesla customers.

Those automakers have found an interesting way to go after those customers: Supercharger stations.

Earlier this year, we reported on Cadillac bringing test drive Lyric vehicles to a Tesla Supercharger in China to offer rides to Tesla owners.

Now Lucid Motors has taken notes and decided to do the same in California and brought a Lucid Air test drive car to a Supercharger station in Hollywood:

Lucid is seriously so desperate to sell cars. They sent someone to a Supercharger to try and get people to sign up for test drives but nobody was interested 😬💀 pic.twitter.com/SsuVCZfRQo — Ryan Zohoury (@RyanZohoury) May 6, 2023

This is starting to become a trend and a tool that automakers use to go after a very specific market.

Interestingly, Tesla owners in the thread above appeared somewhat angry at the situation – calling it “desperate”, “not the right way to advertise”, “ambulance chaser”, and more.

Electrek’s Take

I don’t understand getting mad at this. It’s clever marketing. Yes, most of them won’t be interested, but you might plant a seed in some heads, and that’s what marketing is trying to do.

It’s also completely fair game as long as they are allowed to be in this parking lot, I don’t see any issue.

I know it would be better for Lucid to go after gasoline-powered cars, but you gotta do what you gotta do, and that’s a lower-hanging fruit.

With that said, I don’t know what to think about the Lucid Air. I haven’t had the chance to try it myself yet and I’ve heard good and bad things about it.