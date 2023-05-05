Kia EV9 electric SUV looks even bigger in new US testing video

Kia’s new electric SUV is beginning to surface in the US. And for one, it looks even bigger in person. New video footage shows two different Kia EV9 models testing without camo before it goes on sale later this year.

Meet Kia’s three-row electric SUV

Although Kia already officially unveiled its first three-row electric SUV in March, seeing it up close gives you a good sense of the EV’s actual size and design.

The Kia EV9 is the South Korean automaker’s second dedicated EV, behind the EV6 crossover to ride on the Hyundai Motor Group’s 800V E-GMP platform.

Powered by dual electric motors, the EV9 offers up to 379 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque (with the GT-line). Kia says its electric SUV offers “true SUV capabilities” with available AWD, 7.8 inches of ground clearance, up to nearly 82 cubic feet of cargo space in the back, and up to 5,000 pounds of towing capacity.

The EV9’s muscular and dynamic character lines pay tribute to the reimagined Kia logo, characterized as “a master class in simplicity of form and expression,” according to Kia Design Center America’s chief designer, Tom Kearns.

Check out the new Kia EV9 for yourself in the latest video from Kindel Auto, which spotted two different models out testing on US roads.

Kia EV9 spotted testing in the US (Source: Kindel Auto)

The video gives you a good feel of how big the EV9 actually is. In terms of size, the electric SUV is up to 197.4 inches long, 77.9 inches wide, and 70.1 inches tall (in the GT line), putting it in the same ballpark as the Kia Telluride but just slightly smaller than the Ford Explorer.

One of the first things you will notice is the reimagined Kia “Tiger Face” front end with its grille flanked by LED lights.

Kia also offers available Star Map LED daytime running lights, creating an animated lightning pattern that can be personalized by the driver.

The Kia EV9 is expected to go on sale in the US in the fourth quarter of 2023 and will be assembled at Kia’s West Point, Georgia, facility beginning in 2024. Prices are expected closer to launch, but estimates suggest it will start around $55,000 to $60,000.

Electrek’s Take

Kia is using the new electric era to redefine the brand, and so far, it seems to be paying off with bold, aesthetically pleasing designs and opportunities in different segments.

From the images and videos that have surfaced online, the EV9 looks to be a commanding presence for Kia as its flagship electric SUV.

The EV9, according to Kia, will mark a new software-driven era as its first model to offer digital features and software via OTA. Through the Kia Connect Store, EV9 drivers can access new experiences like Highway Driving Pilot and other features like Remote Smart Parking.