Rivian signs data licensing agreement with Mitchell to expedite collision repairs

Rivian and Mitchell International revealed a new data licensing agreement for collision repairs Thursday, the first of its kind for the EV manufacturer.

Rivian produced over 24,000 electric vehicles last year, a significant jump from only 1,000 sold by the end of 2021.

The EV maker has kept the momentum going in 2023, producing another 9,395 EVs in the first three months of the year and sticking to its production guidance of 50,000 vehicles throughout the year.

With over 34,000 vehicles manufactured and many more expected over the next several years, the chances of a collision in a Rivian EV are also rising.

Rivian’s manager of collision data, Brandon Chittenden, explained:

Rivian is committed to supporting our passionate, adventurous owners and customers throughout the vehicle lifecycle. Unfortunately, this may occasionally include a collision event.

To make the process easier and more efficient for Rivian buyers, the company is entering into its first partnership with a collision industry information provider in Mitchell International.

Rivian R1S electric SUV (Source: Rivian)

San Diego, California-based Mitchell simplifies and expedites the claims and collision repair process using AI and cloud-based solutions. Chittenden continued:

We are eager to make Rivian’s data available in Mitchell’s collision estimating database. This is a crucial step in helping insurance carriers and repairers restore our vehicles to pre-accident integrity and get our customers back on their adventures quickly.

The new data licensing agreement will allow auto insurers and collision repairers using Mitchell’s technology to write damage appraisals and access repair options for the Rivian R1T electric pickup, R1S SUV, and electric delivery van (EDV).

Mitchell works with over 300 insurance providers, 20,000 collision repair facilities, and 70,000 pharmacies to process tens of millions of transactions monthly.

The Mitchell Cloud Estimating appraisal software deciphers the EV’s unique design and construction needs. Using the data, insurers and repair shops can find the EV-specific information they need to complete the collision-damage appraisal quickly and efficiently.