Europe just got its first solar-covered cycling path

Europe’s first solar-covered cycling path has made its debut in the German city of Freiburg, in the Black Forest – here’s the lowdown on the pilot project.

German utility service provider Badenova, along with its partners, the City of Freiburg and the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems, installed the cycling path’s solar roof at the Freiburg Exhibition Center, near the Freiburg FC football stadium. The 300-meter-long (984-foot-long) installation is made up of 900 translucent solar modules made by German panel maker Solarwatt. Freiburg-based Clickcon provided the mounting structures.

The solar roof will generate 280 MWh per year, and that will primarily be used by the Fraunhofer Institute’s laboratories. Badenova said in its announcement that the cycle path’s solar roof will be brought online in the next couple weeks.

Dr. Karolina Baltins at Fraunhofer Institute, who heads up its PV power plants team, said, “We not only use the solar power of the cycle path canopy, but we are using the knowledge gathered from the pilot project and incorporating it into our research in order to answer the diverse questions for PV in urban areas.”

It’s a win-win: The solar-covered cycling path means that cyclists are sheltered from the elements while they pedal with no emissions, and the shelter makes clean energy. This is definitely a pilot that should be emulated everywhere.

Read more: Six Flags is about to install one of the largest solar carports in the US

Photos: Badenova

To limit power outages and make your home more resilient, consider going solar with a battery storage system. In order to find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage. EnergySage is a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20 to 30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisors to help you every step of the way. Get started here.