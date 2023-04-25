Six Flags is about to install one of the largest solar carports in the US

Six Flags Magic Mountain is getting a new solar project that will be the largest installed by a for-profit organization in the US – and it’s also going to offset 100% of the amusement park’s energy usage with clean energy.

Six Flags Magic Mountain’s solar carport

Six Flags (NYSE: SIX) is working with Solar Optimum and DSD Renewables to put in a 12.37 megawatt (MW) solar carport and battery storage system at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles. The solar carport will be built over the main guest parking lot (pictured above).

It will produce 20.8 million kilowatt hours of energy annually, which is enough electricity to power 2,874 households. It will also be paired with a battery storage system that produces 1.958 MW of power with 7,886.3 kilowatt hours of capacity that can be deployed daily.

Danielle Fidel, senior director, developer network at DSD, said about the project:

Using their parking lot for solar canopies will not only offset 100% of the park’s energy use, it will also provide the added benefit of shaded parking for customers. A win-win for everyone.

Magic Mountain’s solar and storage will offset CO2 equivalents annually comparable to taking 3,182 cars off the road. It will also have the distinction of being the largest single-site commercial renewable energy project in California.

Electrek’s Take

Solar carports, like solar on warehouses and box stores, make total sense. Not only do they create clean energy, but they also create shade and shelter, as Danielle Fidel said above. Plus, solar should always come with battery storage to make it reliable and truly sustainable.

Six Flags already has 30 MW of onsite solar online at two of its amusement parks, Discovery Kingdom in Northern California and Great Adventure in New Jersey. Good “clean” fun, Six Flags. We hope you put your other 24 amusement parks on 100% clean energy as soon as possible too.

Photo: Six Flags

