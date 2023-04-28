NIO begins deliveries of its flagship coupe SUV set to compete with the Polestar 3

Emerging Chinese EV maker NIO announced Friday it has officially begun deliveries of its EC7 electric coupe SUV, deemed one of the most aerodynamic SUVs on the market. NIO’s new flagship coupe is poised to compete in an expanding premium electric SUV market along with the Polestar 3.

NIO unveiled its latest electric model, the EC7, during NIO Day 2022 this past December. With a drag coefficient as low as 0.23 Cd, NIO claims its flagship SUV features market-leading aerodynamics and efficiency.

In comparison, the Tesla Model X is considered one of the most aerodynamic SUVs in the world at 0.25 Cd. The Polestar 3, slated to begin deliveries later this year, has a drag coefficient of 0.29 Cd.

The NIO EC7 is a mid-large size coupe SUV equipped with NIO’s second-gen NT 2.0 tech platform, Smart Matrix LED headlights with LiDAR, and an active spoiler that can reduce drag by 4% in Eco mode.

On the inside, the EC7 includes a panoramic sunroof with smart electrochromic glass, sports seats with zero-gravity mode, enabling you to relax with your feet up, and a second-gen digital cockpit.

NIO EC7 flagship SUV (Source: NIO/Weibo)

Powered by a dual-motor AWD system and SiC power module, NIO’s SUV delivers up to 480 kW (643 hp) and 626 lb-ft (850 Nm) torque enabling a 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km/h) in 3.8 seconds.

The EC7 has three battery options, 75 kWh, 100 kWh, or 150 kWh, delivering ranges up to 304 miles (490 km), 395 miles (636 km), and 584 miles (940 km), respectively. Keep in mind, however, that these are CLTC numbers; EPA standard figures are generally about 25% lower.

According to NIO, prices for the EC7 will range from 488,000 RMB ($70,599) to 578,000 RMB ($83,620), with European prices coming at a later date.

How does NIO’s flagship SUV compare to the Polestar 3

The newly released NIO EC7 will compete in China’s quickly expanding electric luxury SUV segment. Another emerging EV maker, Polestar, is set to release its first electric SUV, the Polestar 3, later this year as one of the most highly anticipated EV launches of the year.

Polestar unveiled its “SUV for the electric age” in October as part of the EV maker’s new wave of models after finding success with the Polestar 2.

On the inside, the Polestar 3 also incorporates Scandinavian minimalism with a panoramic sunroof (with high-tech glass) and built-in Android Automotive OS.

Polestar 3 (Source: Polestar)

The SUV is powered by two electric motors with computer-assisted power distribution to deliver up to 517 hp and 671 lb-ft of torque while enabling 0 to 60 mph capabilities in 4.6 seconds.

With a 111 kWh battery, the Polestar 3 can achieve up to 300 miles of range, while the added performance pack will lower it to 270 miles. These are preliminary figures, but they are based on EPA standards.

The Polestar 3 features the automaker’s elegant Swedish minimalist exterior design, enhanced aerodynamics, and innovative safety features like the font grille’s “Smartzone,” which essentially acts as a third eye with radars, cameras, and other sensors.

Polestar unveiled its electric SUV in China last month with a starting price of 698,000 RMB (roughly 101,000) for the long-range model and 798,000 RMB ($115,000) for the high-performance SUV. According to Polestar’s website, the Polestar 3 will launch in the third quarter of 2023.