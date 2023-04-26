BMW teases home stretch of i5 sedan development ahead of world premiere

BMW is now weeks away from the world premiere of an all-electric version of its long-running 5 series and has shared some camouflaged images of the new i5 eDrive40 completing summer testing. BMW also shared some design and performance specs i5 customers can expect to see in the new EV.

As a combustion model, the 5 series has been a staple in BMW’s lineup since 1972 and remains the German automaker’s second best-selling vehicle behind the 3 series. We saw BMW kick off its all-electric models with the i3, and the automaker has used that now-defunct EV as a springboard into larger, better-performing models, like the i4 and upcoming i7 sedan.

After teasing an i5 concept six years ago, BMW fans have been left wondering what an all-electric version of the 5 series will look like and what sort of performance will it deliver. Those interested consumers should soon have their questions answered when the all-electric i5 makes its world debut alongside a plug-in hybrid and combustion version.

Before then, BMW has shared some more camouflaged images of the i5 in action as its suspension control and ADAS is fine-tuned. Check it out.

Credit: BMW





Interesting front grille.

BMW i5 to launch this October with new ADAS

According to BMW, the development of the i5 sedan is in the “home stretch” at the automaker’s proving grounds outside Miramas in southern France. The past year, the all-electric 5 series has traversed snow and ice in Sweden, extreme heat, city and country roads, plus various test tracks.

BMW states the top-tier i5 M60 xDrive will come standard with Adaptive Suspension Professional, which includes electronically controlled dampers to provide the ride comfort of a 7 series with the agility of a 3 series, according to the automaker. This feature is an optional add-on to the i5 eDrive40 (seen above).

BMW’s ninth generation Vertical Dynamics Management will also make its debut on the electric 5 series. Per the release:

This technology is based on a newly developed, extensively networked control logic, and factors in all the available input variables – such as wheel speeds, steering angle, yaw rate and acceleration – to establish the ideal damping forces. The system no longer calculates the required damping forces using mathematical models, but instead favors physical calculation of data based on the current driving situation. This ensures precise body control and suspension response in every driving situation.

Lastly, BMW states that it has bolstered its ADAS technology on the i5 using high-resolution cameras, high-precision radar sensors, and refined software. The result is an optional Driving Assistance Professional Package that includes Highway Assistant, which allows for hands-free driving at speeds up to 85 mph and now includes Active Lane Change with driver monitoring.

The system will suggest the lane change, and the driver can activate the movement by peering at the side mirror. The driver can also flip their turn signal to initiate the lane change.

We are sure to learn more during the i5’s world premiere in a few weeks, ahead of production this summer and deliveries in October. Stay tuned.