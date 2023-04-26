Add Amazon’s Level 2 32A 18-foot EV charging station to your garage at new low of $153.50 ($262 off) in new Green Deals

If your EV supports standard Level 2 charging, then Amazon Basics’ 32A station is a must-have, especially while it’s down to just $153.50. This marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and saves 63% from its normal $415 going rate. With a water- and dust-resistant design, you can mount this charger either inside your garage or outside with ease. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Amazon’s Level 2 32A charging station powers your EV with ease

Amazon is currently offering its Amazon Basics Level 2 32A 18-foot EV Charging Station for $153.55 shipped. Down from a normal $415 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, saving you 63% in the process. In fact, our last of this charger was the 25-foot model at $315 back in February. Today’s deal is also the first time that we’ve seen it fall under $300 at Amazon.

If you have an EV at home capable of being powered by a level 2 charger, then this is the perfect buy. Capable of delivering 240V at 32A to your car, this will charge “up to six times faster than a standard wall outlet” and can deliver up to 25 miles of range per hour being plugged in. You can choose to either plug it into an existing NEMA 6-50 outlet or hardware the charger into your system. It’s water- and dust-protected meaning it can even be installed outside if you don’t have a garage to mount it in. So, if you’re looking for an easier way to charge your EV, then installing this will ensure you have an always-ready plug for your gas-free car.

Rad Power’s RadExpand 5 folding e-bike sees $250 discount to $1,399, RadCity 5 at $1,849

Rad Power Bikes makes some of our favorite EVs across all of 9to5, and today we’re tracking a notable chance to save on one of its more compact offerings. The latest RadExpand 5 e-bike gets its name from a folding design that expands when it’s time to ride, and today you can expand some savings on the recent release by applying code EXPAND at checkout. Normally the electric bike sells for $1,649, but right now you can bring it home for $1,399 shipped thanks to that promotional code. Those $250 in savings deliver a match of the all-time low for one of the first times while arriving at a new 2023 low. Delivering a space-saving design, the RadExpand 5 merges all of the usual Rad Power Bikes features with a build that can fold closed when not in use. Its 750W electric motor can carry 275 pounds at up to 20 MPH over a 45-mile range, making it just as ideal for joyrides as it is for quick trips to the store. We found it to be a worthwhile option in our hands-on review from last spring.

Already one of the more affordable solutions in the Rad Power stable, the savings above is as good as it gets from the brand. But if you’re interested in an even more capable ride, the RadCity 5 Plus Electric Bike now drops down to $1,849. Normally you’d pay $1,999, with today’s offer amounting to only the second discount of the year and the best price since Black Friday at the 2023 low.

As one of the most capable electric vehicles in the Rad Power Bikes stable, the recently-released RadCity 5 Plus steps up to deliver a 750W rear hub motor that allows the vehicle to hit up to 20 MPH top speeds. Its range can hit as high as 45 miles with pedal assist, and the 60mm spring suspension fork leads to a smoother ride than other models. Throw in the refreshed LED displays, hydraulic disc breaks, and five different speed settings and you’re looking at quite the compelling option for commuters that you can read more about over at Electrek.

Scoot around town on the Hover-1 Alpha electric scooter at a new Amazon low of $240

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Alpha Electric Scooter on sale for $239.99 shipped. Down from its normal rate of $400, today’s deal actually marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked in new condition. However, we have seen it go as low as $200 refurbished in the past. Ready to help you get around town without gas or oil, the Hover-1 Alpha has a range of up to 12 miles per charge. If you’re just scooting between home, work, and a friend’s house, this is a great way to travel now that the sun’s starting to shine and warm things up. With the ability to ride at up to 18 MPH, you’ll even be able to get around more densely populated cities with relative ease, not having to deal with normal auto traffic.

