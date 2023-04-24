 Skip to main content

Volkswagen Group delivered 42% more BEVs in Q1 2023 – here’s how it breaks down

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Apr 24 2023 - 11:57 am PT
1 Comment
Volkswagen Group Q1 2023
Volkswagen ID.4 Source: VW

Volkswagen Group’s battery electric vehicle deliveries saw a large increase of 42% year-over-year in Q1 2023.

In Q1 2023, Volkswagen Group handed over 141,000 battery electric vehicles to customers globally – an increase from 99,200 in Q1 2022.

BEVs made up 6.9% of VW’s total deliveries Q1 2023, compared with 5.2% in Q1 2022.

Nearly 70% of VW’s BEV deliveries, or 98,300 cars, went to customers in Europe. The region saw 98,300 deliveries in Q1 2023 – a 68.1% jump – compared to 58,500 in Q1 2022. However, the supply chain hasn’t completely smoothed out its snarls: VW has a more than 260,000 BEV order backlog in Western Europe. VW Group’s target is for at least 80% of its sales in Europe to be BEVs by 2030.

China, VW’s second-largest BEV market, saw deliveries of 21,500 BEVs, but that was a -25.4% drop year-over-year.

In the US, 15,700 BEVs were delivered in Q1 2023 – almost twice as many as in Q1 2022, at 7,900 – as ID.4s continue to roll off the line at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, factory.

Volkswagen reports that the most successful BEV models in Q1 2023 were:

  • Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5: 41,900
  • Volkswagen ID.3: 23,600
  • Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback): 21,300
  • ŠKODA Enyaq iV (incl. Coupé): 12,400
  • Audi e-tron/Q8 e-tron (incl. Sportback): 9,700

Hildegard Wortmann, member of the extended executive committee for sales at Volkswagen, said:

The Volkswagen ID.7, which has just been unveiled, will give us further tailwind in all core markets. We will keep our sights on our ambitious goal of BEVs accounting for around one in 10 vehicles delivered globally to customers this year.

Volkswagen plans to introduce over 70 EV models by 2028.

