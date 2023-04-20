Volvo Group electric truck deliveries soar 254% in the first quarter

Volvo Group is leading the charge towards a sustainable future as demand for fully electric trucks and buses continues building globally. Volvo Group delivered a total of 683 electric trucks in the first quarter of 2023, up 254% year-over-year (YOY).

Volvo Group, the parent company encompassing Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack Trucks, Nova Bus, and more, continues to pioneer fully electric heavy-duty vehicles.

Best known as a global truck, bus, and construction equipment leader (they also make marine and industrial engines), the Volvo Group has been pushing the industry to new boundaries with innovations, including the three-point safety harness, unique designs to enhance efficiency, and the first fully integrated sleeper compartment.

After releasing its first electric truck, the FL Electric, in 2019, Volvo set the industry on a new, sustainable trajectory.

Volvo followed it up with the more powerful VNR Electric featuring a larger battery pack to boost range. This past year, Volvo added three massive 44-ton heavy-duty electric trucks to its lineup, making it the industry’s most extensive portfolio of zero-emission commercial options.

The company’s pioneering efforts are paying off, with electric truck deliveries surging 254% in the first quarter.

Amazon Volvo FH Electric (Source: Volvo Trucks)

Volvo Group electric truck deliveries climbing

Volvo Group released its first quarter results Thursday, showing 683 fully electric trucks were delivered during the first three months of 2023.

Compared to only 193 deliveries in Q1 2022, Volvo is seeing a steady rise in zero-emission deliveries. Volvo delivered 350 EV trucks, while Renault Trucks delivered 331 (128 heavy and medium duty, 203 light duty), and Mack had a total of two.

Meanwhile, electric truck orders grew by 67% to 825 in the quarter, with Volvo (486), Renault Trucks (324), and Mack (15).

Volvo Group increased electric deliveries in other areas of its business, including construction equipment (202), buses (34), and engines (20).

Volvo Group segment Orders Deliveries Electric Trucks 825 683 Electric Construction Equipment 259 202 Buses 48 34 Volvo Penta 21 20 Other Brands 44 22 Total 1,197 961 Volvo Group electric truck/bus/ other business area’s orders and deliveries Q1

Volvo Trucks had several important milestones in the first quarter, including:

Beginning production of heavy-duty rigid electric trucks in Sweden

Starting a collaboration with Boliden to deploy electric trucks for underground mining

Launching Mack Truck’s first full electric medium-duty truck for North America

Volvo’s total electric heavy-duty market share in Europe increased by 50.2% to nearly one-third of the market.

Electrek’s Take

Volvo Group is leading the industry in a new direction, and the results are beginning to show. Volvo says it continues to see demand requests building across its electric lineup, especially for city buses and trucks.

Seeing the results paying off for a company actively working toward a sustainable future is exciting. Volvo Group aims for 35% fully electric sales by 2030 as it works toward a net-zero value chain by 2040.