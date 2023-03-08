Mack Trucks launches its first medium-duty electric truck

Mack Trucks today announced the launch of the MD Electric, the company’s first EV in the trucking industry’s medium-duty segment. 

The MD Electric is the second EV that Mack Trucks, which is part of the Volvo Group, has launched. It first debuted the Mack LR Electric garbage truck in December 2021.

The Mack MD Electric will be available in Class 6 and Class 7 ratings. The Class 6 model has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the Class 7 model has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds. Both models are exempt from the 12% Federal Excise Tax.

Mack Trucks has signed a five-year agreement with global electric commercial vehicle maker SEA Electric, which will supply Mack with its SEA-Drive power system. The Class 6 and 7 models will be equipped with the SEA-Drive 120 and 180 power systems.

Tony Fairweather, SEA Electric CEO and founder, said:

In testing, the SEA-Drive-equipped Mack MD6 successfully completed a grueling durability assessment, equivalent to more than 500,000 miles on one of the toughest and most challenging tracks.

The Mack MD Electric will be produced at in Roanoke Valley, Virginia, where Mack began production of the Mack MD Series in 2020.

Mack Trucks has a goal of 35% of its sales to be zero emission vehicles by 2030, and it also has a goal to reduce emissions in its operations and freight transports by 50% by 2030.

