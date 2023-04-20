Greenworks’ 80V 16-inch cordless electric string trimmer hits best price in months at $180 in New Green Deals

Now that spring has sprung and you’re likely outside working on the yard, you might already be tired of mixing gas and oil for the string trimmer. Well, Greenworks is rescuing you from that noisy and smelly gas engine with its 80V 16-inch cordless electric string trimmer. On sale for $180 today only, you’d normally spend $195 or more for this model and this discount delivers the best price that we’ve seen since back in June of last year when it hit $160. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Get ready for spring with Greenworks’ gas-free string trimmer

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 16-inch 80V Brushless String Trimmer Kit for $179.99 shipped. Down from a $250 list price direct from Greenworks, for the past month or so it’s gone for $195 at Amazon. Prior to that, it was $230 there and today’s deal comes in at the best price that we’ve seen since it hit $160 back in June.

This string trimmer is perfect for getting rid of gas and oil from your weekly routine. The 80V battery has plenty of power to handle whatever your yard throws at it, since it delivers the same power as a 27cc gas motor. On top of that, TRUBRUSHLESS technology in the electric motor here means that you’ll have plenty of power and an ultra-fast control system. Load-sensing technology means that it’ll automatically adjust the power provided as needed, ensuring you never bog it down, either. Then, the 80V lithium battery has fade-free power that lasts until it dies meaning there’s no ramp as it loses power. All of that plus the fact that it ties into the rest of Greenworks’ 80V battery system makes this a solid addition to your yard care routine this spring and summer.

Razor’s electric minibike is made for the trails

Amazon is now offering the Razor Rambler 16 36V Electric Minibike for $584.80 shipped. Down from $650, today’s deal comes in at $65 off the normal going rate, marks the first time that it’s been below $600, and is also a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Razor Rambler 16 is a modernized minibike that’s sure to bring fun to your spring and summer outings. It has a 36V battery that lets you ride up to 15.5 MPH for as far at 11.5 miles on a single charge. The super-wide 16-inch tires are filled with air and let you tackle anything you come across, either on- or off-road.

As a minibike, this is a fun toy to take outside and ride around the neighborhood or to take to the trails now that it’s warm outside. While it’s recommended for riders ages 18 and up, you’ll find that this minibike has a built-in LED headlight as well as a brake-activated taillight. Without pedals, this minibike is designed to be propelled completely under its own power as well, making it effortless to ride. On top of that, it’s quieter than traditional minibikes thanks to the electric motor and it requires no gas or oil to function either.

Save 45% on Greenwork’s 2000 Max Electric Pressure Washer at the all-time low of $98.50

Amazon is now offering the Greenworks 2000 Max Electric Pressure Washer for $98.58 shipped. Normally going for $178, this 45% discount or solid $79.50 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. Coming with a pro-style spray wand, this washer can output a maximum of 2,000 PSI and up to 1.1 GPM to break through the caked-on dirt and grim on your house or sidewalks. The pressure washer will save you energy by not running the pump when you’re not pressing the trigger. You will be able to reach just about anywhere with the included extension wand and the 35-foot power cord and 20 feet of high-pressure hose.

