Get ready for spring camping trips with this 60W folding solar panel at $100 in New Green Deals

Are you looking for an easy way to power up on-the-go or when camping? Well, this portable solar panel does just that. With standard DC output to charge portable power stations, you’ll also find 3.3A USB-C and 18W USB-C outputs built-in without the need for extra adapters. It’s on sale for $50 off right now as well, dropping to $100 at Amazon which marks the best price that we’ve seen so far in 2023. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

This solar panel has 18W USB-C built-in

The official Rockpals Amazon storefront is offering its 60W Foldable Portable Solar Panel for $99.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a normal rate of $150, today’s $50 discount comes in at the best price so far of 2023. In fact, it’s the fourth best price that we’ve ever seen. This solar panel is perfect for bringing with you on a camping outing or just having in an emergency kit just in case you need a bit of power. It’s designed to work with portable power stations which allows you to fully recharge those batteries with simply the power of the sun.

On top of having the standard DC plugs, there’s also a 3.3A USB-A and 18W USB-C output so you can plug smartphones, tablets, and more right into the solar panel and charge up without any other adapters. Designed to be water-resistant, this panel can be left out in the cold, rain, snow, or sunshine and work year-round. Because of this, it’s ideal to bring with you on camping trips and the like as you can keep the portable power station inside your tent since it makes zero emissions, and let the solar panel sit outside keeping it charged. Then, when it’s time to pack up, the panel simply folds fairly flat and is ready to transport to your next destination with ease.

Jackery’s Explorer 2000 PRO power station hits $1,784 (Reg. $2,099), plus $900 off solar panel kit

Amazon is now offering the Jackery Explorer 2000 PRO Power Station for $1,784 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $2,099, today’s offer is landing at the second-best price to date at $315 off. It’s $15 under our previous mention from back in January and comes within $85 of the all-time low from the Black Friday holiday shopping season last fall. Jackery’s Explorer 2000 Pro arrives as one of the brand’s most capable portable power stations yet with a 2160Wh output. Its three AC outlets come backed by dual USB-A as well as a pair of 100W USB-C ports for topping off smartphones, MacBooks, and other gadgets. So whether you’re looking for a tailgate companion through the end of the year to power heaters and the like, or just want some extra power on-hand in case of emergencies, this power station has you covered.

If you’re in need of some completely off-grid power, there’s also a bundle on sale today that takes even more cash off the MSRP. The Solar Generator 2000 PRO from Jackery comes centered around the same power station as above, but also is outfitted with a pair of 200W SolarSaga panels. Normally fetching $3,599, you’re now looking at a discounted price of $2,699. This is matching the second-best discount to date at $900 off while marking the lowest we’ve seen this year.

Segway’s latest F series electric scooters now start at $350 (Save $100+), more from $143

Amazon is now offering some of the very first discounts across Segway’s latest Ninebot electric scooters, alongside other EVs just in time for spring. Headlining the batch is the Segway Ninebot F65, which clocks in with a $799.99 shipped sale price. Marking one of the very first chances to save, today’s offer is down from the usual $900 going rate in order to deliver $100 in savings. It clocks in at $1 less than our previous January mention and is the only discount we’ve seen since. Arriving as one of the latest entries in the Segway lineup, the new Ninebot F65 packs a 700W motor that enables this compact EV to travel up to 18.6 MPH. The internal battery also steps up to deliver an even more impressive 40.4-mile range, which should be smooth on the 10-inch pneumatic tires. There’s also some other staples from the Segway lineup like a dual breaking system, folding design for easily transporting between rides, and the ability to ride up 20% grade slopes.

Another one of the more recent additions to the Segway lineup is also getting in on the savings today, its Ninebot F25 packing a 300W output that allows the EV to travel at up to 15.5 MPH on a single charge. There’s a 12.4-mile range, which pairs with some of the other notable features like regenerative electric braking, 10-inch pneumatic tires for a smooth ride, and folding design that makes storing away in-between rides more convenient. All of that makes the more affordable $349.99 sale price even more enticing, dropping down from the usual $500 going rate. This is the second-best price to date and comes within $20 of the all-time low.

