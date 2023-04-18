Shell launches its first zero-emission electric passenger ferry

Shell is working with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) to reduce emissions and adopt electric harbor craft in the nation. The oil giant revealed its first fully electric passenger ferry Monday, the Penguin Refresh, as part of the collaboration.

With the shift to zero-emission electric transportation accelerating, big oil companies are diversifying their interests to include renewables and electric alternatives.

Shell has joined the revolution by making several acquisitions and investments over the past several years to shift away from fossil-fuel-related sales. The company realizes fewer gas stations will be needed as more electric vehicles hit the road.

Shell has begun deploying EV charging stations to overcome this and establish a new revenue stream, starting with some of its first in 2017.

Later that year, Shell followed up by acquiring New Motion, giving the oil giant instant access to over 30,000 charging ports across Europe.

Shell has continued expanding its EV charging network over the years to include nearly 100,000 ports, with new buyouts and partnerships with big names in the EV industry, including NIO and BYD.

Most recently, Shell acquired Volta, an EV charging and media company with infrastructure deployed around malls, grocery stores, banks, and other retail locations.

Shell aims to operate over 500,000 EV charging ports by 2025 as the world moves to sustainable transportation.

Meanwhile, Shell is also rolling out renewable energy sources, such as the super-hybrid offshore wind farm in the Netherlands with solar, battery storage, and green hydrogen production.

Its latest innovation is another step toward a sustainable future as Shell unveils its first electric ferry in Singapore.

Singapore and Shell’s first electric ferry (Source: MPA)

Shell introduces its first fully electric passenger ferry

The electric ferry is the first of at least three as part of a collaboration between Shell and the Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) as the nation looks to reduce emissions from boats and ships traveling in the ports.

Shell unveiled the electric ferry with a 200-passenger capacity at its energy and chemicals facility on Pulau Bukom Monday.

The 200-passenger ferry will transport around 3,000 passengers daily, or about 1.8 million trips a year between mainland Singapore and Shell Energy and Chemicals Park.

The electric ferry was designed and built by Penguin International Limited with a lithium-ion battery system capable of 1.2 MWh and run speeds of over 20 knots (18 knots at night), all with zero emissions and noise.

The collaboration is part of a broader effort to reduce emissions from the Port of Singapore, one of the busiest ports globally, including requiring all new harbor craft to be net zero by 2030. By 2050, it aims for net zero emissions across its harbor craft, pleasure craft, and tugboat sectors.

Shell says it will work with MPA to deploy charging infrastructure to support the transition as well as research developing low and zero-carbon fuels.

The first electric ferry called the Penguin Refresh, is set to sail in May, with two additional zero-emission ferries joining in August.

According to MPA, the three new electric ferries will save roughly 1,952 tonnes of diesel fuel while reducing CO2 emissions by around 6,258 tonnes each year.