Kroger, the US’s largest supermarket chain, is adding more level 2 and 3 EV chargers

Kroger, the largest supermarket chain in the US and the second-largest retailer overall behind Walmart, is adding more DC fast and level 2 Volta EV chargers to its stores.

Kroger, which has 2,800 food stores under various banner names, has already tested and phased in around 350 chargers with Blink, Electrify America, EVgo, Tesla, and Volta. Kroger currently hosts chargers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

Level 3 chargers, also known as DC fast chargers, offer around 50-350 kW of power and can charge an EV in 20-30 minutes. Level 2 chargers operate at around 208-240 V and output anywhere from 3 kW to 19 kW of AC power, which means around 18-28 miles of range per hour.

San Francisco-headquartered electric vehicle charging network Volta, which also announced its expansion plans today with Kroger, has already established chargers at 16 Kroger stores in Atlanta and Indianapolis. Volta says it will expand at Kroger stores in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Louisville, Kentucky; Nashville; Michigan; and Southern California throughout 2022.

Volta’s charging stations feature 55-inch digital screens that double as a media network and feature interactive content where drivers can make purchases. The ad revenue covers the cost of Volta’s level 2 chargers – they’re free to use – but there’s a charge for its fast-charging stations.

Photo: Volta Charging

