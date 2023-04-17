This super-hybrid offshore wind farm just got its first turbine

The first turbine has been installed at the Hollandse Kust Noord super-hybrid offshore wind farm – which will also feature floating solar, battery storage, and green hydrogen production.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and Dutch maritime contracting company Van Oord used the offshore installation vessel Scylla to transport and install the wind turbines to the site, which is around 18.5 kilometers (11.5 miles) off the coast of the province of North Holland.

The 759-megawatt (MW) offshore wind farm will feature 69 Siemens Gamesa 11.0-200 DD wind turbines that will generate at least 3.3 TWh per year – enough electricity to meet 2.8% of the Netherlands’ electricity demand.

Scylla took the first wind turbine from Eemshaven to the site last week and installed the turbine on its foundation on April 15. The wind turbines have a rotor diameter of 200 meters (656 feet). One turbine blade is 97 meters (318 feet) long, which is 17 meters (56 feet) longer than the wingspan of an Airbus A380.​​​​​​​ The turbines will be sited around 1 km (0.6 miles) apart.

It’s known as a super-hybrid offshore wind farm because CrossWind and TNO – the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research – are also designing, installing, and operating a 0.5 MW offshore floating solar plant that will be placed alongside the wind turbines. There will also be short-term battery storage facilities and hydrogen production at MW scale at the site.

The Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy selected CrossWind, a joint venture between Shell and Dutch utility Eneco, to build Hollandse Kust Noord in 2020. It’s expected to generate its first power by June and become fully operational by the end of the year.

Read more: Siemens Gamesa spins up its most powerful offshore wind turbine

Photo: Flying Focus

If you’re considering going solar, it’s always a good idea to get quotes from a few installers. To make sure you’re finding a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage. EnergySage is a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high-quality solutions and save 20 to 30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisors to help you every step of the way. Get started here. – ad*