Ford chasing more world records and bigger wheelies with electric Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800

Ford Performance is looking to earn the latter half of its namesake by continuing the evolution of its all-electric Mustang designed specifically for motor sports. The automaker unveiled the new electric Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800 prototype this morning, which looks to pick up where its Cobra Jet 1400 predecessor left off a few years ago, targeting several new quarter-mile NHRA world records.

Today’s latest electric Mustang evolved from Ford Performance’s world record-holding vehicle, the Cobra Jet 1400. We originally covered its debut as a prototype in 2020 as it popped wheelies off the start line and was targeting a quarter-mile time around 8 seconds.

In the summer of 2021, driver Bob Tasca III was behind the wheel of the electric Mustang in Ohio for the Cobra Jet 1400’s world record quarter-mile time for a full-bodied electric vehicle at 8.128 seconds, reaching a top speed of 171.97 mph – a record that still stands today.

The 1400 was originally assembled as a collaboration between Ford Performance, MLe Racecars, AEM-EV, Cascadia Motion, and Watson Engineering. Like many of us who have experienced uncanny levels of speed, that team agreed there is always room for improvements to go faster.

The result you can see below is an improved version of the all-electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 that adds several design and performance upgrades in hopes it will be worthy of the “Super” the team has added to its name.

Credit: Ford Motor Co.





Ford’s electric Mustang looks to break records this season

According to the Ford Performance team, it led an evolution of improvements to the new all-electric Mustang Super Cobra 1800, including upgrades to the chassis, powertrain, and control systems. The name itself is a nod to Ford’s history in performance, as the first “Super Cobra Jet” was offered on 1969 model year Mustangs as an enhancement to the standard Cobra Jet package.

The Super Cobra Jet 1800 utilizes the same four PN-250-DZR inverters coupled to two double-stacked DS-250-115 motor pairings as the Cobra Jet 1400, but attached to a new transmission from Liberty. The powertrain is powered by a completely redesigned, lighter battery system designed by Ford Performance and MLe Racecars.

All in all, the design team was able to shed hundreds of pounds off the electric Mustang while increasing its horsepower up to 1,800 – hence the name. Ford Performance Motorsports global director Mark Rushbrook spoke to the improvements and the track potential of the new Super Cobra Jet 1800:

We’re always looking to push ourselves in every corner of the motorsport world. Drag racing remains a key proving ground for our products and technology, and we’re excited to not only try to best our own record in the quarter-mile, but to further showcase ongoing development we continue to make across the entire electric vehicle landscape

Ford states that the new and improved electric Mustang will attempt to usurp its Cobra Jet 1400 predecessor for the full-bodied electric quarter-mile record at an NHRA event later this season. The performance team states the Super Cobra Jet 1800 will take a crack at world records for fastest electric vehicle 0-60 mph and fastest two-wheel drive electric vehicle 0-60 mph as well.

We will be sure to keep an eye out on those upcoming NHRA events to see what this new electric Mustang can really do, but in the meantime, you can watch the Cobra Jet 1400 blaze toward its world record in the quarter-mile.