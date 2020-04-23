Ford unveils Electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, will ‘crush 1/4 mile in ~8-sec’

Ford is unveiling today the Electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, a one-off performance electric vehicle that they believe will “crush the quarter-mile in just 8 seconds.”

It wouldn’t be the first time that Ford teases us with a one-off electric Mustang.

Last year, they unveiled the ‘Mustang Lithium’ with 900 hp at SEMA in Las Vegas, but I guess we can’t be too mad at them now that they are actually bringing the Mustang Mach-E to production.

Even though it’s just one a one-off, we can still appreciate the engineering beauty behind the vehicle and marvel at the performance of the electric powertrain.

Ford wrote about the vehicle in a press release today:

“The battery-powered Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype is purpose-built and projected to deliver over 1,400 horsepower and over 1,100 ft.-lbs. of instant torque to demonstrate the capabilities of an electric powertrain in one of the most demanding race environments.”

Here are a few images of the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype released by Ford today:

If you think it looks cool, wait to hear how it sounds. It’s insane.

Ford released this video of the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype:

Ford says that the prototype is “projected to crush the quarter-mile in the low-8-second range at more than 170 mph.”

The project serves as a testbed and demonstration of Ford’s latest work with electric vehicles.

Dave Pericak, Global Director of Ford Icons, said:

“Ford has always used motorsport to demonstrate innovation. Electric powertrains give us a completely new kind of performance and the all-electric Cobra Jet 1400 is one example of pushing new technology to the absolute limit. We’re excited to showcase what’s possible in an exciting year when we also have the all-electric Mustang Mach-E joining the Mustang family.”

Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance Motorsports, added:

“This project was a challenge for all of us at Ford Performance, but a challenge we loved jumping into. We saw the Cobra Jet 1400 project as an opportunity to start developing electric powertrains in a race car package that we already had a lot of experience with, so we had performance benchmarks we wanted to match and beat right now. This has been a fantastic project to work on, and we hope the first of many coming from our team at Ford Performance Motorsports.”

The project was a collaboration with MLe Racecars, Watson Engineering, AEM EV, and Cascadia.

Ford says that the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype will debut at a drag racing event later this year. At that point, we should be able to see it “crush the quarter-mile”.

