Polestar 4 will be revealed in Shanghai as the automaker’s ‘fastest production car to date’

One week from today, Polestar will pull the sheet off its highly anticipated Polestar 4 “SUV Coupé.” The global reveal will take place at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show where Polestar is promising to showcase a unique EV design that empowers its “fastest production car to date.”

Polestar ($PSNY) continues to grow its brand recognition, despite remaining a relatively young EV automaker. The days of its plug-in hybrid Polestar 1 feel eons away as the company has grown and evolved into one of the most sustainability-focused and design-forward automakers in the game today.

That transition truly began when Polestar announced plans for an SUV called the 3, which was quickly followed by news that its Precept Concept would in fact enter production as the Polestar 5. With those EVs in the pipeline, we couldn’t help but state the obvious, “You skipped the Polestar 4!”

We would soon learn that the automaker was working on a sleeker, more compact version of the Polestar 3 SUV as the 4, with both models aimed directly at Porsche as their largest competitor. With its O² Concept now joining its production lines as the Polestar 6, the EV automaker continues to gain momentum as a serious player in the market with a widening variety of options for consumers.

The Polestar 3 hasn’t even been released in the US yet, but the automaker is already well on its way to its goal on 80,000 EV deliveries this year. The Polestar 4 will be the next model to follow, and we will finally get to see it next week in China.

Credit: Polestar

We will get our first look at the Polestar 4 on April 18

According to Polestar’s latest release, that is when it will officially reveal its next EV model during the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show. The Polestar 4 will be the first production EV to contain design cues and sustainability enhancements previously featured on previous Polestar concepts, so it should be quite the sight to see next week. Per the release:

For the latest addition to its portfolio of cars, Polestar has taken the SUV coupé and transformed it for the electric age. Polestar 4 marries the aerodynamics of a coupé with the space of an SUV in a package enhanced by modern technology.

In addition to its unique mix of coupé sportiness and SUV roominess, Polestar is also promising some of its best performance, hailing the 4 as “the fastest Polestar production car to date.” CEO Thomas Ingenlath elaborated on the design approach:

Polestar 4 is not simply a modified version of our first SUV. Instead, we reconsidered the entire design to create a new breed of SUV coupé.

That sounds exciting and we’re ready to learn more. We will be sure to tune in overseas and report back on the Polestar 4’s official reveal. See you on the 18th!