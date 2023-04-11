ALVA Yachts goes long with a 90-foot solar electric superyacht boosted by hydrogen and wing sails

Luxury electric boatbuilder ALVA Yachts is doing what many in the maritime industry consistently strive toward – building vessels bigger and better. Its latest solar electric catamaran is a 90-foot superyacht called the OCEAN ECO 90 H2 – in addition to zero-emissions propulsion and sustainable power, it adds hydrogen fuel cells and a wing sail propulsion system to alleviate any need for fuel aboard. Oh, don’t forget the jacuzzi up top.

ALVA Yachts is a German company founded in 2020 by Mathias May and Holger Henn, evolving out of PICA yachts. It was originally founded in 2013 – launching over forty 20- to 30-foot sailing and electric powerboats in its tenure.

We’ve covered the boatbuilder more and more as of late as it looks to create the next generation of zero-emission yachts by developing a growing lineup of solar electric catamarans that are as luxurious as they are sustainable.

In the past three years alone, ALVA Yachts has introduced a 50-foot cruiser, two electric sailboats in lengths of 72- and 82-feet, plus 60- and 90-foot all-electric yachts, including the OCEAN ECO 60, which debuted in 2022 and is now in production.

Last month, ALVA introduced a new 78-foot solar electric catamaran slotted between the OCEAN ECO 60 and OCEAN ECO 90 – the latter of which was previously available as an all-electric or diesel-hybrid superyacht.

Today, however, ALVA has gone all in on fuel-less yachts; a new version of the OCEAN ECO 90 adds hydrogen and wind power to ensure true zero emissions. Have a look.

The upcoming ECO 90 H2 solar electric superyacht / Credit: ALVA Yachts

ALVA is building its first fuel-less electric superyacht

The boatbuilder announced today that the build of its first OCEAN ECO 90 H2 solar electric superyacht is underway and will arrive as its first vessel to run without any fossil fuels, producing zero emissions.

The fully electric superyacht is propelled by two 250 kW motors as standard, with an optional upgrade to a 2×480 kW system. The motors are powered by a 500+ kWh battery pack aboard that can recharge using 200 square meters of solar cells atop the vessel that can provide up to 40 kilowatt-peak (kWp) power from nothing but the sun.

What’s new on the OCEAN ECO 90 H2 is the integration of hydrogen fuel cells as an additional zero emissions range extender, supplied by EODev and integrated by SECO Marine. Lastly, the solar electric superyacht will feature an Oceanwings wind propulsion system from Ayro that utilizes wind sensors on the wing sails to analyze data and adjust the wing sail angle and camber automatically.

The result is a 90-foot catamaran with several sustainable fail-safes to ensure the vessel stays powered for long journeys at sea.

Aside from its ultra-green performance specs, the vessel is still a luxury superyacht. It features an open-air concept that includes an open flybridge and helm, plus a sky lounge, cocktail bar, and top-deck jacuzzi. Other features include a large galley with a full-size fridge, an island with bar stools, and a large dining table that seats twelve guests.

The owner of the first ALVA OCEAN ECO 90 H2 has already stated they plan to use the electric superyacht for commercial use, including private and corporate events, plus charters to showcase that environmentally safe, luxury sailing is possible. ALVA Yachts CEO Holger Henn spoke to the company’s latest build as well:

We are very happy to have found such a confident and innovative client that pushes us to explore new technologies. This project would not be possible without our classification partner DNV which has established new ground rules especially for us because this has never been done before. In addition to DNV, our engineering partner iYacht has surpassed our expectations when faced with such advanced engineering challenges. What is special about this project is certainly the leap that we are making in technology. A superyacht that can operate without fossil fuel is something we could only dream of. But with the help of strong partners and a lot of effort from the ALVA team, we want to show what is possible in boat building today.

As previously stated, ALVA’s first OCEAN ECO 90 H2 is already in production, and it is expected to make its maiden voyage in late 2024.