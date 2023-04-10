Save $100 on Greenworks 60V electric lawn mowers this spring in New Green Deals

Spring weather looks here to stay for much of country, and that means unruly lawns are on the horizon. Greenworks is helping ensure that you start the new season off on the right foot by ditching that clunky old gas mower, taking $100 off a collection of its latest all-electric solutions. Across its 60V lineup, you’ll find a series of models including self-propelled offerings, solutions with massive cutting decks, and some more affordable ways to switch to a more environmentally-friendly option. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Save $100 on Greenworks 60V electric lawn mowers

Spring has sprung and so have the savings! Greenworks is now taking $100 off four of its more popular and recently-released electric lawn mowers. With free shipping across the board, our favorite price cut of the batch has the flagship Greenworks 60V 25-inch Electric Lawn Mower marked down for one of the first times. Dropping from the usual $750 going rate, now you can score this electric tool for $649.99. That’s $100 off the going rate and the third-best price ever, coming within $50 of our previous mention from last month. It’s only the second discount of the year, and one of the first to date overall.

Centered around a 25-inch deck size and powered by a pair of 60V batteries, this self-propelled electric lawn mower from Greenworks is the perfect upgrade ahead of spring to finally ditch gas and oil from the equation. It can handle cutting the grass for 80 minutes on a single charge, covering 2/3 of an acre in the process. Each of the batteries are interchangeable with Greenworks’ other tools, and you’re also getting a charger in the box that rounds out the package.

Get your solar journey started with Renogy’s 200W kit

Amazon is now offering the Renogy 200W/30A 12V Solar Panel Kit for $224.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d typically pay $280 for this solar panel kit, today’s deal saves a total of $55, and even marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, our last mention was back in January at $244. Ready to get you up and going with solar power, this kit has everything you need to begin. There are two 100W solar panels that can be connected in parallel, and you can even expand up to four panels for as much as 400W of power generation.

In addition to the two panels, you’ll get a 30W PWM negative ground charge controller with this kit, which is necessary to hook the solar panels up to batteries. This allows you to easily set up a solar-powered off-grid system which runs off the panels during the day and batteries at night, helping you reduce dependence on the main grid. Renogy backs the panels with a 25-year transferrable power output warranty and you’re secure for 1-year on the rest of the kit.

Segway’s latest SuperScooter GT electric scooters now up to $500 off from $2,500

Segway is now offering its latest SuperScooter GT1 Electric Scooter for $2,499.99 shipped. Normally fetching $2,800, you’re looking at the first discount of the year and a well-timed spring discount to deliver the 2023 low. It comes within $100 of our previous Cyber Monday mention last year, and is the second-best discount of all-time since launching in August of last year. Segway’s new SuperScooter GT1 arrives centered around a 1,008Wh battery that powers the 3000W rear-wheel drive motor. Capable of accelerating to 30 MPH in under 8 seconds, you’re looking at a more commuter-ready 37.3 MPH top speed to pair with its 43.5-mile range. Everything is then packed into an aircraft-grade aluminum frame with front and rear suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, and 11-inch tubeless tires.

Packed into a similar design as the lead deal, the SuperScooter GT2 steps up to an even more capable feature set. Segway is delivering an even faster electric ride thanks to a 43.5 MPH top speed powered by a 6000W 2-wheel drive motor that enables a 0 to 30 MPH acceleration in just under 4 seconds. That pairs with a 55.9-mile range, integrated transparent OLED display in-between the handlebars, and 1,512Wh battery. This model of course then steps up in price, and arrives with a more fitting $3,499.99 price tag to match all of the high-end functionality. This is delivering a new all-time low from its usual $4,000 price tag. It’s $9 under our previous December discount from last year and amounts to $500 in overall savings.

