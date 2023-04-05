 Skip to main content

Tesla Model Y leads record EV market share in the UK

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Apr 5 2023 - 11:57 am PT
2 Comments
Tesla Model Y Performance China

Tesla delivered a record number of Model Y vehicles in the UK last month – leading to a record market share for electric vehicles in the country.

Tesla opened Model Y orders in the UK late in 2021 and started deliveries in February 2022. By March, it was already the best-selling electric vehicle in the UK and pushing the country’s EV share to new records.

A year later, the electric SUV is still extremely popular in the largest right-hand-drive market.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has released the latest car registration data for the first three months of the year and the Model Y is leading a strong increase in electric vehicle sales. Battery-electric vehicle sales are up 18% year over year. Tesla Model Y is the best-selling electric vehicle, and in March, it was the best-selling vehicle period.

Here are the best-selling vehicles in the UK in March:

ModelsUnits
1. Tesla Model Y8,123
2. Nissan Juke7,532
3. Nissan Qashqai6,755
4. Kia Sportage5,888
5. Hyundai Tucson5,680
6. Ford Puma5,652
7. Vauxhall Corsa5,588
8. Mini5,401
9. Toyota Yaris Cross5,214
10. Ford Fiesta4,792

Here are the best-selling vehicles in the UK year to date in 2023:

ModelsUnits
1. Nissan Qashqai8,123
2. Nissan Juke7,532
3. Vauxhall Corsa6,755
4. Tesla Model Y5,888
5. Kia Sportage5,680
6. Ford Puma5,652
7. Hyundai Tucson5,588
8. Mini5,401
9. Ford Fiesta5,214
10. Volkswagen T-Roc4,792

Battery-electric vehicles now hold an 18% market share in the country, and it seems to be stealing some mostly from diesel vehicles as petrol cars are gaining back ground from the pandemic decline.

Electrek’s Take

It’s nice to see electric vehicles becoming overall best-sellers in some major markets like the UK. Unfortunately, Model Y now sits alone in the top 10 as an electric car.

Hopefully, we start seeing new ones making it to the top next year as other automakers venture into high-volume EV production.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger