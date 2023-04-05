Tesla Model Y leads record EV market share in the UK

Tesla delivered a record number of Model Y vehicles in the UK last month – leading to a record market share for electric vehicles in the country.

Tesla opened Model Y orders in the UK late in 2021 and started deliveries in February 2022. By March, it was already the best-selling electric vehicle in the UK and pushing the country’s EV share to new records.

A year later, the electric SUV is still extremely popular in the largest right-hand-drive market.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has released the latest car registration data for the first three months of the year and the Model Y is leading a strong increase in electric vehicle sales. Battery-electric vehicle sales are up 18% year over year. Tesla Model Y is the best-selling electric vehicle, and in March, it was the best-selling vehicle period.

Here are the best-selling vehicles in the UK in March:

Models Units 1. Tesla Model Y 8,123 2. Nissan Juke 7,532 3. Nissan Qashqai 6,755 4. Kia Sportage 5,888 5. Hyundai Tucson 5,680 6. Ford Puma 5,652 7. Vauxhall Corsa 5,588 8. Mini 5,401 9. Toyota Yaris Cross 5,214 10. Ford Fiesta 4,792

Here are the best-selling vehicles in the UK year to date in 2023:

Models Units 1. Nissan Qashqai 8,123 2. Nissan Juke 7,532 3. Vauxhall Corsa 6,755 4. Tesla Model Y 5,888 5. Kia Sportage 5,680 6. Ford Puma 5,652 7. Hyundai Tucson 5,588 8. Mini 5,401 9. Ford Fiesta 5,214 10. Volkswagen T-Roc 4,792

Battery-electric vehicles now hold an 18% market share in the country, and it seems to be stealing some mostly from diesel vehicles as petrol cars are gaining back ground from the pandemic decline.

Electrek’s Take

It’s nice to see electric vehicles becoming overall best-sellers in some major markets like the UK. Unfortunately, Model Y now sits alone in the top 10 as an electric car.

Hopefully, we start seeing new ones making it to the top next year as other automakers venture into high-volume EV production.