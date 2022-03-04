UK reaches new record electric car market share as Tesla Model Y debuts

The United Kingdom has reached new record electric car market share with 17% last month as Tesla debuted the popular Model Y in the market.

With car sales being down across the board since the pandemic, it’s giving EVs an opportunity to capture more market shares. Several markets have seen massive jumps in EV market shares in 2021.

The UK is one of those markets, as EVs reached 11.6% market share in the country last year.

Part of that was because of gasoline car sales going down following the pandemic and the subsequent supply chain problems, but nonetheless, electric vehicles are making progress that they likely won’t give back.

Now the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) released the February 2022 numbers, and it shows yet another increase as EVs are taking a 17.7% market share:

The big difference maker was the Tesla Model Y even though it launched in the UK only during the last week of the month.

It still took fourth place on the bestseller list for the month of February:

March should result in an even bigger increase with Tesla delivering Model Y for the full period.

The UK is certainly not quite at “Norway numbers” when it comes to electric vehicle adoption, but it is gaining speed and will continue to do it as more EV models hit the market in the coming months and years.

