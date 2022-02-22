Tesla launches Model Y in the UK and other right-hand-drive markets

Tesla has launched the Model Y in the United Kingdom and several other right-hand-drive markets as the electric SUV is solidifying its position as the most popular EV in the world.

Originally, the Model Y was only supposed to launch in Europe after Tesla started production at Gigafactory Berlin.

However, Tesla changed its plan and started importing Model Y vehicles from Gigafactory Shanghai to some European markets, but not yet to the UK and a few other right-hand-drive markets in Europe.

In October, Tesla started to take orders for the Model Y in the UK starting at £54,990 for the Long Range All-Wheel-Drive for deliveries in “early 2022.”

Tim Findlay, Tesla’s market leader for the UK and Ireland, announced that deliveries of the Model Y have started in the UK, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland (via LinkedIn):

The UK has become an important market for Tesla over the years.

Tesla had record sales in the United Kingdom in 2021, and the new car registration data shows that it helped the country reach a new electric market share milestone: over 10% of the auto market for the first time.

The automaker delivered over 34,000 Model 3 vehicles in the country – almost three times as many as the second best-selling EV in the market.

The Model Y is likely going to be as popular or even more popular than the Model 3 in the UK, as has been the case in other markets.

It is going to be interesting to see how many Model Y vehicles Tesla can deliver in the coming months – though the real volume is expected to come with the start of deliveries from Gigafactory Berlin, which is still an uncertainty, as we reported today.

Interestingly, Tesla has used the ‘Tesla Bot,’ or now known as ‘Optimus,’ as part of the marketing of the launch of the Model Y in the UK:

Elon Musk recently said ‘Tesla is prioritizing the product development of the Optimus humanoid robot in 2022‘ over other products, including its new vehicles.

